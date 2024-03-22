How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s North Melbourne versus Fremantle AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Fremantle Dockers (1-0) will look to make back-to-back wins at the start of the 2024 AFL season when they make the trip to face North Melbourne (0-1) at Marvel Stadium in an early Saturday kick-off.

Fremantle are coming off one of the most surprising wins of Round 1, beating Brisbane Lions 93-70 despite conceding the first four goals. However, it came at a serious cost with the injuries continuing to rack up.

The Kangaroos, on the other hand, displayed some good offensive qualities in their eventual 39-point loss to the GWS Giants and will hope to build on that effort here.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Melbourne vs Fremantle in the AFL, plus plenty more.

North Melbourne vs Fremantle date and start time

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Start time 1 :45 pm AEDT (12:45 pm AEST, 12:15 pm ACST, 1:15 pm ACDT, 10:45 am AWST) Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Fremantle AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but can be streamed live on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

North Melbourne vs Fremantle team news

North Melbourne Kangaroos team news

North Melbourne have dealt a major injury blow, with promising defender Josh Goater ruled out for the season with an Achilles tear.

However, both co-skippers Luke McDonald and Jy Simpkin could return to the fold.

Callum-Coleman Jones could find his starting spot in the team in jeopardy after a very quiet game against GWS Giants.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Fremantle Dockers team news

The Dockers have added Brennan Cox (hamstring), Oscar McDonald (knee), and Karl Worner (concussion) to their already lengthy injury list.

Jaeger O'Meara (knee) will be a game-time decision after missing the impressive round-one win against Brisbane.

In the Fremantle engine room, Caleb Serong put on a dominant showing against the Lions with a career-high 46 disposals.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/03/23 Fremantle Dockers 72-73 North Melbourne AFL 06/05/22 Fremantle Dockers 102-24 North Melbourne AFL 24/04/21 Fremantle Dockers 99-48 North Melbourne AFL 12/09/20 North Melbourne 35-99 Fremantle Dockers AFL 24/03/19 Fremantle Dockers 141-59 North Melbourne AFL

More AFL news and coverage