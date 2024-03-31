How to watch today's Hawthorn vs. Geelong AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Hawthorn versus Geelong AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

AFL Round 3 action concludes with the traditional Easter Monday encounter between Hawthorn Hawks and Geelong Cats at the MCG.

It's been a rough start to the year for Hawthorn fans. After some promising signs in their Round 1 loss to Essendon, the Hawks were given a reality check by Melbourne last week, going down to the Dees by 55 points.

The game was effectively lost before it began, with many criticising Sam Mitchell's decision to focus on Clayton Oliver and Melbourne's midfield rather than continuing with the same proactive game plan that has kept Hawthorn competitive against superior opponents.

Despite low expectations entering the 2024 season, the Cats have started with impressive wins over St Kilda (76-68) and Adelaide (77-96), once again showing Chris Scott's side are no pushovers. Geelong went to Adelaide as underdogs last week but outplayed Adelaide for the majority of the game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Geelong in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn vs Geelong date and start time

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 Start time 3 :20 pm AEDT (2:20 pm AEST, 1:50 pm ACST, 2:50 pm ACDT, 12:20 pm AWST) Venue The MCG Location East Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs Geelong on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn vs Geelong AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Geelong game on?

The game will be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Hawthorn vs Geelong team news

Hawthorn Hawks team news

After the winless Hawks went into last Saturday’s loss against the Demons unchanged from their Round 1 defeat to the Bombers, it is expected that changes would be made at Waverley ahead of a blockbuster Easter Monday battle with rival Geelong. Will Day and Chad Wingard continue to increase their load as they both build towards a return from a torn Achilles.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Geelong Cats team news

Despite a thrilling victory against the Crows in Adelaide, the 2-0 Cats will be forced to make at least one change ahead of a Round 3 clash with Hawthorn after Patrick Dangerfield suffered a hamstring injury late in the match. Mitch Duncan (personal) and Tom Atkins (adductor) were late withdrawals but should be simple additions here.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture & Result Competition April 10, 2023 Geelong Cats 127-45 Hawthorn Hawks AFL April 18, 2022 Hawthorn Hawks 92-80 Geelong Cats AFL April 5, 2021 Geelong Cats 69-64 Hawthorn Hawks AFL

