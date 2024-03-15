How to watch today's GWS Giants vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s GWS Giants versus North Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Giants Stadium will serve as the setting for Saturday's lop-sided AFL Round 1 encounter between the GWS Giants and North Melbourne.

GWS Giants laid down a huge marker for the season as they proved their Premiership credentials with an impressive win over defending champions Collingwood in what was a revenge game for their preliminary final heartbreak in 2023.

Many consider the Giants to be the team to beat this year, and their smashing opening-round victory would have been a very satisfying start to the season.

Article continues below

North Melbourne, meanwhile, suffered a 19-point loss to St Kilda in their Community Series game on March 3.

They have finished in the bottom two for four years in a row, and if they want to climb the AFL ladder this year, they will need to overcome some huge odds, with Alastair Clarkson's project proving to be a slow burner.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch GWS Giants vs North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

GWS Giants vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, March 16, 2024 Start time 4 :35 pm AEDT (3:35 pm AEST, 3:05 pm ACST, 4:05 pm ACDT, 1:35 pm AWST) Venue Giants Stadium (also known as Engie Stadium for sponsorship reasons) Location Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

How to watch GWS Giants vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is GWS Giants vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

GWS Giants vs North Melbourne team news

GWS Giants team news

The Giants will have to make do without the services of veteran Callan Ward, who is expected to miss eight weeks after injuring his AC joint in a tackle by Collingwood's Beau McCreery last week.

Isaac Cumming has also dealt with a setback in his recovery. Finn Callaghan (shoulder) will undergo a late fitness test, while Harry Perryman (hamstring) has been cleared to play. Darcy Jones (knee) is expected to see some playing time in the VFL.

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

North Melbourne Kangaroos team news

North Melbourne fans will be eager to witness the impact of top draft picks Zane Duursma and Colby McKercher, both confirmed to play in this upcoming game.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/03/24 GWS Giants 75-103 North Melbourne AFL 11/06/23 North Melbourne 103-75 GWS Giants AFL 12/06/22 North Melbourne 53-102 GWS Giants AFL 13/06/21 North Melbourne 94-94 GWS Giants AFL 14/06/20 GWS Giants 60-80 North Melbourne AFL 16/06/19 North Melbourne 68-91 GWS Giants AFL

More AFL news and coverage