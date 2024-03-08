How to watch today's GWS Giants vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between GWS Giants and Collingwood- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The GWS Giants will welcome reigning champions Collingwood to the Giants Stadium on Saturday in the opening round of the 2024 AFL season.

GWS Giants vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Saturday, March 9, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEDT (7:30 pm AEST, 7:00 pm ACST, 4:30 pm AWST) Venue Giants Stadium (also known as Engie Stadium for sponsorship reasons) Location Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

How to watch GWS Giants vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the GWS Giants vs Collingwood AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

GWS Giants vs Collingwood team news

GWS Giants team news

The Giants will be without three utility players, Harry Perryman, Isaac Cumming, and Finn Callaghan, due to injuries.

Brent Daniels is also doubtful due to a heel injury, although he is expected to get through a late fitness test.

Jesse Hogan missed last week's practice match, so it remains to be seen if 2022 No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman retains his spot at full forward.

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Collingwood team news

With the marquee addition of Lachie Schultz and the depth to cover the losses of Taylor Adams and Jack Ginnivan, Collingwood remains as hungry as ever and could be an even more unstoppable outfit in 2024.

They did lose Dan McStay to an ACL injury in pre-season, while they will also be missing Jeremy Howe (calf) and Nathan Krueger (hamstring), which could put a spanner in the works of head coach Craig McRae in this season opener.

Key defender Charlie Dean will finally make his long-awaited debut - 834 days after being plucked out of the VFL - after banking an impressive pre-season under his belt.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

