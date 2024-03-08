How to watch today's Gold Coast vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The Gold Coast Suns face the Richmond Tigers at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday in the opening round of the 2024 AFL season, as Damien Hardwick comes face-to-face with his former side for the first time since his shock departure.
Gold Coast vs Richmond date and start time
|Date
|Saturday, March 9, 2024
|Start time
|4:20 pm AEDT (4:20 pm AEST, 4:00 pm ACST, 1:20 pm AWST)
|Venue
|Heritage Bank Stadium
|Location
|Carrara, Australia
How to watch Gold Coast vs Richmond on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Gold Coast vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
Streaming the game with a VPN
- Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
- How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match
You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.
If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.
Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:
- Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
- Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
- Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Gold Coast vs Richmond team news
Gold Coast Suns team news
Gold Coast have one of the most healthy squads in the competition to pick from, with just No. 3 pick Jed Walter (collarbone) out due to injury.
Ben King made it through the Suns' final practice match and will start at full forward. The Suns struggled in pre-season under new boss Damien Hardwick, and it looks like they are still a work in progress.
|Position
|Players
|Ruck
|Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle
|Defender
|Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar
|Midfielder
|Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea
|Forward
|Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas
Richmond Tigers team news
Richmond have ruled out Tom Lynch (foot), Toby Nankervis (foot) and Jack Graham (quad) through injury.
Former Swan ruckman Sam Naismith will make his debut here, as will ex-Hawk forward Jacob Koschitzke upfront. Noah Balta will once again be used as a makeshift forward.
|Position
|Players
|Rucks
|Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown
|Defenders
|Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith
|Midfielders
|Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett
|Forwards
|Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau