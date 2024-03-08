How to watch today's Gold Coast vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Gold Coast and Richmond- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The Gold Coast Suns face the Richmond Tigers at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday in the opening round of the 2024 AFL season, as Damien Hardwick comes face-to-face with his former side for the first time since his shock departure.

Gold Coast vs Richmond date and start time

Date Saturday, March 9, 2024 Start time 4:20 pm AEDT (4:20 pm AEST, 4:00 pm ACST, 1:20 pm AWST) Venue Heritage Bank Stadium Location Carrara, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Gold Coast vs Richmond team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

Gold Coast have one of the most healthy squads in the competition to pick from, with just No. 3 pick Jed Walter (collarbone) out due to injury.

Ben King made it through the Suns' final practice match and will start at full forward. The Suns struggled in pre-season under new boss Damien Hardwick, and it looks like they are still a work in progress.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Richmond Tigers team news

Richmond have ruled out Tom Lynch (foot), Toby Nankervis (foot) and Jack Graham (quad) through injury.

Former Swan ruckman Sam Naismith will make his debut here, as will ex-Hawk forward Jacob Koschitzke upfront. Noah Balta will once again be used as a makeshift forward.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

