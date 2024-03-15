Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Gold Coast versus Adelaide AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a resounding Opening Round win against Richmond last Saturday, Gold Coast Suns will look to make it back-to-back victories when they play host to Adelaide Crows in Round 1 AFL action on Saturday night.

The Gold Coast got off to a winning start under Damien Hardwick, defeating Richmond in the Opening Round last Saturday.

Even if Richmond is not the measuring stick they were not all too long back, the Gold Coast's attack was clinical. The Crows should present a much more difficult task than the Tigers did.

The Crows finished 10th last season but shaded top three sides, Collingwood, the Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide for points scored thanks to their star-studded attack. Many expect Adelaide to continue their upward trajectory, and they could prove to be too strong for the host in this one.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Adelaide Crows in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast vs Adelaide date and start time

Date Saturday, March 16, 2024 Start time 8 :10 pm AEDT (7:10 pm AEST, 6:40 pm ACST, 7:40 pm ACDT, 5:10 pm AWST) Venue People First Stadium Location Carrara, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast vs Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Gold Coast vs Adelaide team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

Gold Coast are unchanged from the team that beat the Tigers, with just No. 3 pick Jed Walter (collarbone) out due to injury.

The Suns looked much improved in 2023 in their last performance, with their on-ball unit and forward line, in particular, impressive with Matt Rowell and Ben King emerging as the standout performers.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Adelaide Crows team news

The absences of injured tall forward Taylor Walker (back) and Riley Thilthorpe - he will miss three months with a knee injury - won't help the visitors' cause here.

They could still put the hosts under some serious pressure with their overpowering forward line that includes Izak Rankine, Darcy Fogarty, Josh Rachele and others.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 16/03/24 Gold Coast Suns 89-61 Adelaide Crows AFL 05/08/23 Adelaide Crows 112-87 Gold Coast Suns AFL 03/06/23 Gold Coast Suns 116-73 Adelaide Crows AFL 19/06/22 Gold Coast Suns 95-85 Adelaide Crows AFL 02/04/21 Adelaide Crows 82-29 Gold Coast Suns AFL

