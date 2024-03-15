How to watch today's Geelong vs St Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus St Kilda AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Geelong will unveil the redeveloped GMHBA Stadium and 14,000-seater Joel Selwood stand when they play host to St Kilda in AFL Round 1 action on Saturday.

The Geelong Cats underperformed in the previous season after winning the Premiership in 2022. The Grand Final hangover was noticeable, as they slipped to 12th place on the ladder, winning only 10 games all year. They missed the finals for the first time in eight years, sparking the notion that their veteran roster may be past its prime.

The St Kilda Saints, meanwhile, convincingly outplayed North Melbourne in their solitary Community Series game on March 3rd. Securing a home elimination final was an undoubted success last year, and you could argue the Saints were unlucky to face an out-of-the-blue rampaging GWS Giants, who ultimately lost out on a Grand Final place by one kick.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Geelong vs St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Geelong vs St Kilda date and start time

Date Saturday, March 16, 2024 Start time 7 :30 pm AEDT (6:30 pm AEST, 6:00 pm ACST, 7:00 pm ACDT, 4:30 pm AWST) Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs St Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Geelong vs St Kilda team news

Geelong Cats team news

Geelong will be without the services of Cam Guthrie for 8-10 weeks as he recovers from a quad injury, while forward Gary Rohan (back) is set to miss Round 1 action and will need to gradually increase his training workloads once he's back fit.

Small forward Shaun Mannagh will make his debut this Saturday after impressing the on-lookers in Geelong's two preseason matches.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs

Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

St Kilda team news

The Saints have several injury troubles of their own, with Dan Butler, Hunter Clark, Douglas Howard, Jack Sinclair, and Marcus Windhager among the players unavailable. First-round draft pick Darcy Wilson has been turning heads with his running power, and will suit up for his first game.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/08/23 St Kilda Saints 88-55 Geelong Cats AFL 06/08/22 Geelong Cats 110-65 St Kilda Saints AFL 14/05/22 St Kilda Saints 90-80 Geelong Cats AFL 14/08/21 Geelong Cats 85-71 St Kilda Saints AFL 14/05/21 St Kilda Saints 47-68 Geelong Cats AFL

