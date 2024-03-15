How to watch today's Fremantle vs Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Fremantle versus Adelaide AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Fremantle Dockers (2-0) take on the Adelaide Crows (0-2) in a Good Friday clash at Optus Stadium.

In what was a tale of two halves, Fremantle's Luke Jackson and Andrew Brayshaw led a spectacular turnaround, extending their winning start to the season with a 26-point triumph over North Melbourne despite trailing by 32 points in the second half.

The Dockers scored nine consecutive goals in a courageous comeback and held on late in the match to clinch the 15.12 (102) to 11.10 (76) victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Staring down the barrel of a 0-3 start to the season, the Crows' 19-point loss to Geelong at home last Friday night has amplified concern around their ability to make finals this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle Dockers vs Adelaide Crows in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Fremantle vs Adelaide date and start time

Date Friday, March 29, 2024 Start time 7 :30 pm AEDT (6:30 pm AEST, 6:00 pm ACST, 7:00 pm ACDT, 4:30 pm AWST) Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Here's an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs Adelaide team news

Fremantle Dockers team news

Fremantle boasts a lengthy injury list, but things are looking bright for them in the near future. Oscar McDonald has not yet received clarification on his major knee injury and for how long he will sit on the sidelines, with the Dockers hoping for a definitive diagnosis by the end of the week.

Key forward Matt Taberner has been cleared to play against Adelaide on Friday despite struggling with a back injury during training on Tuesday. Sean Darcy (knee) has started on-ground running and is inching closer to an AFL return. Heath Chapman (hamstring) and Nathan O'Driscoll (knee) are both in full training and on course to return next week. Nat Fyfe is fit and firing and carries no injury designation after he was forced off in round two.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Adelaide Crows team news

Zac Taylor's concussion in a SANFL trial game was the Crows' only fresh injury out of round two as Taylor Walker returned from a back issue. Rory Sloane continues to be a work in progress with his eye injury, but will no doubt be in the frame for selection should he be deemed fit for this Friday.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/04/23 Adelaide Crows 111-72 Fremantle Dockers AFL 20/03/22 Adelaide Crows 82-83 Fremantle Dockers AFL 18/04/21 Adelaide Crows 72-84 Fremantle Dockers AFL 05/07/20 Adelaide Crows 34-54 Fremantle Dockers AFL 05/05/19 Adelaide Crows 51-34 Fremantle Dockers AFL

