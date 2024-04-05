How to watch today's Fremantle vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Fremantle and Carlton - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The AFL's Gather Round continues in full swing on Saturday afternoon with a blockbuster encounter between two unbeaten sides as the Fremantle Dockers (3-0) face the Carlton Blues (3-0) at Adelaide Oval.

It was ugly, but the Fremantle Dockers got the job done on Good Friday as they beat the Adelaide Crows by 35 points. The Blues, meanwhile, cruised to a handy 56-point win over North Melbourne last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Fremantle vs. Carlton in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Article continues below

Fremantle vs. Carlton date and start time

Date Saturday, April 6, 2024 Start time 4 :20 pm AEDT (3:20 pm AEST, 3:50 pm ACDT, 2:50 pm ACST, 1:20 pm AWST) Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Fremantle vs. Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Fremantle vs. Carlton AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Fremantle vs. Carlton game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Fremantle vs. Carlton team news

Fremantle Dockers team news

Carlton star Sam Walsh has resumed full training, but the Blues will be careful and hold him out for the Gather Round. Jack Martin (hamstring) is also doubtful to play against the Dockers.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Carlton Blues team news

David Cuningham (calf), Jack Martin (hamstring) and Jesse Motlop (hamstring) are still some weeks from full fitness. There's still some hope Sam Walsh (back) could return after Gather Round.

Position Players Ruck De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defender Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielder Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forward Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 09/07/23 Fremantle 45-98 Carlton AFL 25/06/22 Carlton 81-50 Fremantle AFL 23/04/22 Fremantle 97-62 Carlton AFL 03/07/21 Fremantle 64-80 Carlton AFL 04/04/21 Carlton 109-64 Fremantle AFL

More AFL news and coverage