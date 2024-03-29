This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Essendon vs St. Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and St Kilda - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Essendon Bombers (1-1) and St. Kilda Saints (1-1) are set to lock horns at the Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon in AFL Round 3 action.

Essendon's winning start to the 2024 AFL season came to an abrupt end, with the Sydney Swans proving too strong in a fiery clash at the SCG in last Saturday night's showdown, winning 19.17 (131) to 15.11 (101). St Kilda, meanwhile, piled even more pressure on reigning premier Collingwood Magpies with a 15-point win on Thursday night

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs St. Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs St. Kilda date and start time

DateSaturday, March 30, 2024
Start time4:20 pm AEDT (3:20 pm AEST, 3:50 pm ACDT, 2:50 pm ACST, 1:20 pm AWST)
VenueMarvel Stadium
LocationDocklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs St. Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs St. Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be unavailable on Channel 7's free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and Tagalog FIL will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Essendon vs St. Kilda team news

Essendon Bombers team news

The Bombers will be without their key forward Peter Wright, who is serving a four-week ban for knocking out Harry Cunningham.

Brad Crouch will be sidelined for at least two months after suffering a knee injury in Friday's VFL game against Collingwood.

PositionPlayers
RucksDraper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini
DefendersRidley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts
MidfieldersParish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin.
ForwardsLangford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

St Kilda Saints team news

St Kilda secured an impressive win over reigning champions Collingwood Magpies in the last round, but injuries and suspension continues to mount for them.

Max King will miss a week after an unsuccessful appeal to the AFL Tribunal, while Liam Henry (hamstring) and Mason Wood (concussion/collarbone) will be sorely missed, both set to sit out at least six weeks.

PositionPlayers
RucksMarshall, Campbell, Heath
DefendersWindhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell
MidfieldersJones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton
ForwardsOwens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti
Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 1, 2023St Kilda Saints 92-74 Essendon BombersAFL
June 17, 2022St Kilda Saints 72-107 Essendon BombersAFL
April 3, 2021Essendon Bombers 143-68 St Kilda SaintsAFL
August 16, 2020St Kilda Saints 68-33 Essendon BombersAFL
March 30, 2019Essendon Bombers 65-76 St Kilda SaintsAFL

More AFL news and coverage

