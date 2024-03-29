How to watch today's Essendon vs St. Kilda AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and St Kilda - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Essendon Bombers (1-1) and St. Kilda Saints (1-1) are set to lock horns at the Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon in AFL Round 3 action.

Essendon's winning start to the 2024 AFL season came to an abrupt end, with the Sydney Swans proving too strong in a fiery clash at the SCG in last Saturday night's showdown, winning 19.17 (131) to 15.11 (101). St Kilda, meanwhile, piled even more pressure on reigning premier Collingwood Magpies with a 15-point win on Thursday night

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs St. Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs St. Kilda date and start time

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Start time 4 :20 pm AEDT (3:20 pm AEST, 3:50 pm ACDT, 2:50 pm ACST, 1:20 pm AWST) Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs St. Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs St. Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be unavailable on Channel 7's free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and Tagalog FIL will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Essendon vs St. Kilda team news

Essendon Bombers team news

The Bombers will be without their key forward Peter Wright, who is serving a four-week ban for knocking out Harry Cunningham.

Brad Crouch will be sidelined for at least two months after suffering a knee injury in Friday's VFL game against Collingwood.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin. Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

St Kilda Saints team news

St Kilda secured an impressive win over reigning champions Collingwood Magpies in the last round, but injuries and suspension continues to mount for them.

Max King will miss a week after an unsuccessful appeal to the AFL Tribunal, while Liam Henry (hamstring) and Mason Wood (concussion/collarbone) will be sorely missed, both set to sit out at least six weeks.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 1, 2023 St Kilda Saints 92-74 Essendon Bombers AFL June 17, 2022 St Kilda Saints 72-107 Essendon Bombers AFL April 3, 2021 Essendon Bombers 143-68 St Kilda Saints AFL August 16, 2020 St Kilda Saints 68-33 Essendon Bombers AFL March 30, 2019 Essendon Bombers 65-76 St Kilda Saints AFL

