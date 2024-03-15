How to watch today's Essendon vs Hawthorn AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and Hawthorn - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The latest edition of the 'line in the sand' rivalry returns as the Essendon Bombers and Hawthorn Hawks begin their seasons at the MCG in Saturday's early AFL Round 1 fixture.

It was a season to forget for the Bombers, and they will have little to no excuses with increased expectations in year two under Brad Scott in 2024.

Having perennially underperformed across the last decade and more, their fanbase is running out of patience.

Scott's first year as a coach began with a promising 8-5 record, with wins in four of their first five games, before everything unraveled off in the second part of the season, with defence once again a major concern.

The Hawks, meanwhile, finished last season in 16th place, with seven victories all campaign long. Although their positioning wasn't respectable by any stretch, the Hawks' performances improved in the second half of the season and they competed against the rest of the competition, with victories over both Grand Finalists Collingwood and Brisbane.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs Hawthorn in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs Hawthorn date and start time

Date Saturday, March 16, 2024 Start time 1 :45 pm AEDT (12:45 pm AEST, 1:15 pm ACDT, 12:15 pm ACST, 10:45 am AWST) Venue The MCG Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs Hawthorn on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs Hawthorn AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs Hawthorn game on?

The game will be unavailable on Channel 7's free-to-air TV but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Essendon vs Hawthorn team news

Essendon Bombers team news

Essendon midfielder Darcy Parish is apparently struggling with a hamstring issue and is not a doubt to suit up against the Hawks on Saturday, with Jordan Ridley (quad) set to miss the first month.

Ridley's injury locks in Zach Reid for only his ninth game since being drafted in 2020. Elijah Tsatas has forced his way into the pre-season team with a string of stellar performances.

Sam Draper is not fit enough to feature, so one would expect Todd Goldstein and Nic Bryan to tag team in the ruck.

The Bombers are expected to deploy all their new recruits - Ben McKay, Jade Gresham, Todd Goldstein and Xavier Duursma - at the MCG on Saturday.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin. Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Hawthorn Hawks team news

The Hawks have an extensive injury list. Defenders James Blank, Denver Grainger-Barras and Changkuoth Kiath are all sidelined, while the best 22 players missing list features Will Day, Chad Wingard and Seamus Mitchell.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/03/24 Essendon Bombers 65-124 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 19/03/23 Hawthorn Hawks 29-26 Essendon Bombers AFL 07/05/22 Essendon Bombers 108-81 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 20/06/21 Hawthorn Hawks 73-86 Essendon Bombers AFL 20/03/21 Essendon Bombers 91-92 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 27/08/20 Hawthorn Hawks 71-87 Essendon Bombers AFL

