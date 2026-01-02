How to watch the Dakar Rally 2026: Date, time, streaming links & more

The Dakar Rally is a motorsport fan’s dream. A vast range of different off-road vehicles racing over multiple gruelling terrains, such as dunes, mud, and rocks, for hours each day for a fortnight. It’s a thrilling way to start a brand new year of high-octane action. The 47th edition gets underway on January 3 and is once again the opening round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (or W2RC). The Dakar is so long and arduous, it actually counts as double points on the W2RC calendar, so it’s a vital one to do well in if you've got Championship ambitions.

The race route may have changed regularly since it was first run back in 1979, but the prestigious event never ceases to captivate and enthral the enthusiastic crowds who gather in their droves to watch it, or those who sit engrossed on the edge of their seats from home. It continues to be a proper endurance test for both vehicles and drivers/riders alike, and many of the motor manufacturers represented use the rally's harsh environment as both a testing ground and an opportunity to show off their vehicles' durability. As well as being a test of physical endurance and mechanical reliability, it’s also very much one of mental toughness, too.

Due to logistical reasons, the organisers (ASO) moved the race to Saudi Arabia in 2020, and it’s been there ever since. It’s proved to be a perfect match. Dakar Rally organisers had sought new, challenging terrains, and they found a financially supportive partner in Saudi Arabia, allowing for exploration of new routes and which in turn helped showcase the country’s natural beauty.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you require ahead of the Dakar Rally 2026, including the schedule and how you can watch and stream all the live action.

Where is the Dakar Rally 2026 held?

The Dakar Rally 2026, the 47th edition of the race, is taking place from January 3-17 in Saudi Arabia. It will be the 7th time that the Kingdom has hosted the event. While the location remains the same, race organisers, ASO, who also oversee the Tour de France, amongst many other sporting events, have significantly reworked the Dakar route for 2026.

This year, the racers will start and finish in the Red Sea coastal city of Yanbu, before passing through Ha'il's desert stages, Al-Qassim, and then to Riyadh for the rest day. After that, the rally heads west to new regions previously unexplored by the event to Al-Bahah, Aseer, and Jizan. With around 5,000 kilometres of timed stages, it promises to be one of the longest and most exciting Dakars in history.

What is the Dakar Rally 2026 schedule?

The Dakar Rally 2026 will consist of 14 days of racing, divided into the prologue and 13 stages. There will be four loop stages and four split route stages in two back-to-back pairs, with the cars and trucks taking a separate route from the bikes.

Date Session Location Distance (km) Special (km) Stream Saturday, January 3 Prologue Yanbu 98 23 Fubo Sunday, January 4 Stage 1 Yanbu 518 305 Fubo Monday, January 5 Stage 2 Yanbu - Al Ula 504 400 Fubo Tuesday, January 6 Stage 3 Al Ula 666 422 Fubo Wednesday, January 7 Stage 4 Al Ula 526 451 Fubo Thursday, January 8 Stage 5 Hail 417 356 Fubo Friday, January 9 Stage 6 Hail - Riyadh 920 331 Fubo Saturday, January 10 Rest Day - - - - Sunday, January 11 Stage 7 Wadi Ad Dawasir 876 462 Fubo Monday, January 12 Stage 8 Wadi Ad Dawasir 717 481 Fubo Tuesday, January 13 Stage 9 Wadi Ad Dawasir - Bisha 540 418 Fubo Wednesday, January 14 Stage 10 Bisha 417 371 Fubo Thursday, January 15 Stage 11 Bisha - Al Henakiyah 882 347 Fubo Friday, January 16 Stage 12 Al Henakiyah - Yanbu 718 310 Fubo Saturday, January 17 Stage 13 Yanbu 141 105 Fubo

What is the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) 2026 schedule?

Round Dates Rally Format 1 Jan 3-17 Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally Marathon 2 Mar 17-22 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Rally 3 May 24-29 Argentina Desafío Ruta 40 Rally 4 Sep 28 – Oct 3 Morocco Rallye du Maroc Rally 5 Nov 22-27 UAE Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Rally

How to watch the Dakar Rally 2026 in the US

The Dakar Rally 2025 will be shown on NBC Sports (and streamed on Peacock) daily in the United States. You’ll only need Peacock Premium to catch all the action, which costs $10.99 per month (or $109.99 annually).

Another great streaming service that will let you watch the rally is fubo. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month), and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans, and the streaming service is a no-brainer for sports fans.

How to watch the Dakar Rally 2026 worldwide

The Dakar Rally 2026 is set to be broadcast by 70 TV channels in up to 200 countries globally. A selection of those broadcasters are listed below:

Country/Region Broadcaster 🇬🇧 United Kingdom TNT Sports 🇦🇺 Australia SBS 🇨🇳 China CCTV 🇪🇺 Pan Europe Eurosport 🇫🇷 France L'Equipe 🇮🇹 Italy Sky Sport 🌎 Latin America ESPN Latin America 🇪🇸 Spain Teledeporte, Esport 3 🌍 Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport

How to watch the Dakar Rally 2026 from anywhere with a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the Dakar Rally locally or any of the W2RC events this year, you may need a different way to watch the race action. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day, by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're travelling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the rallies. Most VPNs make it easy to do this. We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Who to look out for in the Dakar Rally 2026

Some of the main stars to look out for include Daniel Sanders in the ‘Bike’ category. We’ve seen some standout riders over the past decade or so, but the Aussie, who reigned supreme last year, is looking to become Dakar’s first back-to-back success story since Marc Coma won consecutive titles (2014-15). Another biker rider who managed to defend his Dakar crown in the past was ‘Mr Dakar’ himself, Stephane Peterhansel. Six of the Frenchman’s fantastic 14 all-time wins came on motorcycles during the 1990s, and the other eight came in cars. The 60-year-old returns again this time, competing in the ‘Stock’ class in Land Rover’s new Defender Dakar D7X-R.

Like Daniel Sanders, Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who became the first Saudi Arabian to top a Dakar podium last year, is gunning for glory once more in his Toyota in the premier ‘Car’ class. He is guaranteed fervent support from the local Saudi supporters. Other well-known faces in that particular category include former World Rally Championship winners Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz.