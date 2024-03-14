How to watch today's Collingwood vs Sydney AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Sydney - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Collingwood Magpies and Sydney Swans are set to face off at the MCG on Friday night in AFL Round 1 action.

The Pies' premiership defence did not start on a positive note, as they went down to GWS Giants by 32 points in the opening round.

It already seems like an important game for the Magpies, who will be looking to avoid a 0-2 start, which will add fuel to the notion in the media that Collingwood is suffering from a premiership hangover. The Swannies, on the other hand, kicked things off in the new season nicely with a 22-point victory over Melbourne Demons.

Will Collingwood bounce back from their Opening Round defeat to the Giants, or will Sydney beat the Magpies at the MCG for the first time in over a decade?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs Sydney in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Sydney date and start time

Date Friday, March 15, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEDT (6:40 pm AEST, 7:10 pm ACDT, 6:40 pm ACST, 4:40 pm AWST) Venue The MCG Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Sydney on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Sydney AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Sydney game on?

The game will be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Collingwood vs Sydney team news

Collingwood Magpies team news

Defender Jeremy Howe (calf) was left out of Collingwood's team last week but could be in contention for Friday night's match against the Swans, while Nathan Murphy remains sidelined.

Nathan Kreuger is expected to take at least another month to recover from a hamstring strain.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Sydney Swans team news

Taylor Adams (knee) is out of a leg brace but has not resumed training, while Luke Parker (arm) and Callum Mills (shoulder) remain on the sidelines.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/05/23 Collingwood Magpies 77-48 Sydney Swans AFL 17/09/22 Sydney Swans 95-94 Collingwood Magpies AFL 14/08/22 Sydney Swans 77-50 Collingwood Magpies AFL 15/05/21 Sydney Swans 72-42 Collingwood Magpies AFL 06/08/20 Collingwood Magpies 50-41 Sydney Swans AFL

