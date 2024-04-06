How to watch today's Collingwood vs Hawthorn AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Hawthorn - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Collingwood Magpies (1-3) and Hawthorn Hawks (0-3) will close out the AFL Gather Round action at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The Magpies will come up against premiership teammate Jack Ginnivan for the first time since his shock trade to the Hawks, with the energetic goal-getter likely to go head-to-head with hard-nosed Brayden Maynard on Sunday.

The defending champions clinched their first win of the season at the fourth attempt, as they slumped Brisbane Lions to a 20-point loss at The Gabba last week.

The Magpies will hope that marks a turning point in their season and will aim to build on that when they take on an out-of-sorts Hawthorn side, who have lost all three games this season after going down to Geelong Cats 106-70 last time out, and another defeat should be in store for them in this one.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs Hawthorn in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Hawthorn date and start time

Date Sunday, April 7, 2024 Start time 6 :10 pm AEDT (5:10 pm AEST, 5:40 pm ACDT, 4:40 pm ACST, 3:10 pm AWST) Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Hawthorn on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Hawthorn AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Hawthorn game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Collingwood vs Hawthorn team news

Collingwood Magpies team news

Collingwood got off to a good start against Brisbane last Thursday, and a win here would put them at 2-3 and on track for the season. Nick Daicos' move to halfback and the inclusion of John Noble in the side made the Magpies rapid on turnovers.

Steele Sidebottom was rested and left out of the victory against Brisbane but should return for Sunday's clash against the Hawks. Nathan Kreuger will be back in contention should he pass a late fitness after sitting out with a hamstring strain. Oscar Steene is still out with the concussion he suffered in a VFL practice match and has yet to complete protocols.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Nick Watson, a top draft pick, will be out for at least a month for the Hawthorns after breaking his ankle on Easter Monday. Mitch Lewis has been ruled out of Gather Round owing to a slight hamstring issue. Chad Wingard is inching closer to a VFL return after rupturing his Achilles last year.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match & Result Competition 05/08/23 Hawthorn 105-73 Collingwood AFL 05/06/22 Hawthorn 68-72 Collingwood AFL 08/08/21 Hawthorn 97-78 Collingwood AFL 10/07/20 Collingwood 59-27 Hawthorn AFL 05/07/19 Hawthorn 67-63 Collingwood AFL

