How to watch today's Brisbane vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Brisbane versus North Melbourne AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Brisbane Lions (0-3) and North Melbourne Kangaroos (0-3) are set to lock horns at Norwood Oval in Friday's AFL Round 4 action.

The Lions suffered their third loss in three after going down to Collingwood 92-72 in their 2023 Grand Final replay on Thursday night last week. Brisbane, like the Magpies, have started 0-3 this season, and serious questions are being thrown at that club after such a poor start.

Likewise, North Melbourne are searching for their first victory of the new season. They had a tricky fixture list to start the season, playing the three teams that have started the season unbeaten, going down to GWS Giants and Fremantle before suffering their worst blowout to Carlton 137-81 in round 3 on Good Friday.

Article continues below

It is not all disastrous for the Kangaroos, who have shown plenty of positives that they can at least compete against superior sides in what was always going to be another tough transition year for Alastair Clarkson and co.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs North Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Friday, April 5, 2024 Start time 5 :10 pm AEDT (4:40 pm ACDT, 4:10 pm AEST, 3:40 pm ACST, 2:10 pm AWST) Venue Norwood Oval Location Adelaide, South Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs Collingwood game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane vs North Melbourne team news

Brisbane Lions team news

The Lions escaped their Easter Thursday blowout unscathed, but don't be surprised if head coach Chris Fagan makes a raft of changes as last year's runners-up hunt their first win of the season. Jarryd Lyons (33 disposals), Kai Lohmann (four goals), and Logan Morris (three goals, nine marks) have all been impressive in the VFL to put their names in the fray.

Joe Daniher wasn't one of the Lions' worst performers against the Pies, and can now lead the way, with his athleticism and long kicking being the weapons that could destroy the visitors at Norwood Oval.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

North Melbourne Kangaroos team news

North Melbourne will be forced to make at least one change after ruck-forward Callum Coleman-Jones injured his Achilles on Good Friday. Curtis Taylor is also sidelined for another week with a back injury.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match & Result Competition 15/04/23 Brisbane 152-77 North Melbourne AFL 02/04/22 Brisbane 156-48 North Melbourne AFL 19/06/21 North Melbourne 45-68 Brisbane AFL 15/08/20 North Melbourne 52-53 Brisbane AFL 20/07/19 Brisbane 87-75 North Melbourne AFL

More AFL news and coverage