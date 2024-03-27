How to watch today's Brisbane vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Brisbane and Collingwood- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Brisbane Lions (0-2) and Collingwood Magpies (0-3) are set to lock horns at the Gabba on Thursday night in AFL Round 3 action.

A third successive loss – this time to St Kilda (94-79) – represents a major premiership hangover for Collingwood, whose back-to-back premiership aspirations are in peril.

There's something clearly amiss, with Collingwood looking flat, completely out of form and may well have been worked out. They face a Brisbane side who are fresh off their Round 2 bye and will be hungry to record a first win of the 2024 season on their home soil.

Article continues below

Do the Magpies have the quality of greats to bounce back, or will Brisbane continue to add to the visitors' misery?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brisbane vs Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Brisbane vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEDT (6:30 pm AEST, 7:00 pm ACDT, 6:00 pm ACST, 4:30 pm AWST) Venue The Gabba Location Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Brisbane vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Brisbane vs Collingwood AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Brisbane vs Collingwood game on?

The game will be available to watch on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Brisbane vs Collingwood team news

Brisbane Lions team news

The big boost for Brisbane is that Darcy Gardiner has been cleared of a knee injury sustained in Round One against Fremantle and will be eligible to face Collingwood. Kai Lohmann (knee) had a scare in the VFL over the weekend but hasn't suffered a major injury, while Lachie Neale will return from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the match against the Dockers.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Collingwood Magpies team news

Collingwood coach Craig McRae has backed his veterans to make amends for the poor start to their premiership defence, although he has not ruled out resting Scott Pendlebury or Steele Sidebottom from Thursday night's clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

Ruckman Darcy Cameron missed training on Tuesday due to a gastro issue and is in doubt for the Easter Thursday fixture against Brisbane. Oscar Steene is in concussion protocols following an incident in the VFL.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/09/23 Collingwood Magpies 90-86 Brisbane Lions AFL 18/08/23 Collingwood Magpies 100-124 Brisbane Lions AFL 06/04/23 Brisbane Lions 116-83 Collingwood Magpies AFL 14/04/22 Brisbane Lions 98-91 Collingwood Magpies AFL 14/08/21 Brisbane Lions 142-57 Collingwood Magpies AFL

More AFL news and coverage