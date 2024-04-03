How to watch today's Adelaide Crows vs Melbourne Demons AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Adelaide versus Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Adelaide Crows (0-3) square off against the high-flying Melbourne Demons (3-1) at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night in AFL Round 4 action.

The Crows went down 69-34 to Fremantle last weekend in a woeful, low-scoring game of footy. Adelaide got off to a good start, hitting the first goal of the game and building a 10-point advantage on many occasions.

However, they enabled Fremantle to establish momentum halfway through the second quarter, which never halted, and the Dockers cruised to a 35-point victory.

The Dees, on the other hand, picked up a resilient 96-89 win against fellow top-four candidate Port Adelaide last weekend at Adelaide Oval, although the Power dominated most statistical categories.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Adelaide Crows vs. Melbourne Demons in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Adelaide vs Melbourne date and start time

Date Thursday, April 4, 2024 Start time 7 :40 pm AEDT (6:40 pm AEST, 6:10 pm ACST, 7:10 pm ACDT, 4:40 pm AWST) Venue Adelaide Oval Location Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Adelaide Crows vs Melbourne Demons on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Adelaide Crows vs Melbourne Demons AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Adelaide vs Melbourne game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Adelaide vs Melbourne team news

Adelaide Crows team news

Wayne Milera is out for the season and will undergo surgery this week on his knee. Lachlan Murphy will be out 3-5 weeks also with the same issue. Jordan Butts' nagging ankle will be reassessed before game day, and there is still no update on Rory Sloane, who is out with an eye injury.

Adelaide have made a raft of changes to their lineup in a desperate bid to save their ailing season. The Crows have made five changes with James Borlase, Lachie Sholl and Luke Pedlar all dropping out. Jordon Butts, Patrick Parnell, Brayden Cook, Sam Berry and Luke Nankervis come into the side.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane. Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Melbourne Demons team news

Melbourne have regained superstar defender Steven May (ribs) in time for the Gather Round opener after missing the Easter weekend win over Port Adelaide.

Marty Hore will need surgery on his thumb, ruling him out for the next month, while Kade Chandler will need a fitness test before being cleared to play.

Steven May should be good to go following a rib injury as should Lachie Hunter who has battled a calf injury. Daniel Turner and Charlie Spargo are still a few weeks away.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

Melbourne have had the upper hand over Adelaide, holding a 4-2 advantage over all games played since the start of the 2019 season.

Date Match & Result Competition 23/07/23 Melbourne Demons 97-93 Adelaide Crows AFL 02/07/22 Adelaide Crows 65-94 Melbourne Demons AFL 15/08/21 Melbourne Demons 104-63 Adelaide Crows AFL 22/05/21 Adelaide Crows 96-95 Melbourne Demons AFL 05/08/20 Adelaide Crows 37-88 Melbourne Demons AFL

