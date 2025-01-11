How to watch the League Cup match between Sporting CP and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2024-25 Taça da Liga title will be up for grabs in a fierce Lisbon derby showdown between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa this Saturday.

After a heart-wrenching 4-3 loss to rivals Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup back in August, Sporting Lisbon is determined to avoid another final disappointment and secure their first trophy of the campaign.

Benfica, meanwhile, stormed into the Taça da Liga final in emphatic fashion, brushing aside a 10-man Sporting Braga with a commanding 3-0 victory at the Estádio da Luz during Wednesday's semi-final clash.

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) NA United States (U.S.) NA International tabii Argentina DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina Chile DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Chile Colombia DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Colombia Norway VG+ Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC, Sport TV+ Russia Telekanal Futbol Ukraine MEGOGO Football 1 Uruguay DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay Venezuela DGO, directvsports.com, inter, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

The Portuguese League Cup final between Sporting and Benfica will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and in the United States (U.S.).

DirecTV Stream will show the game across various South American regions, while fans in Portugal can catch the live action on Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC and Sport TV+.

Sporting CP vs Benfica kick-off time

The League Cup match between Sporting and Benfica will be played at the Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in Leiria, Portugal.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT/ 7:45 pm GMT on Saturday, January 11, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

Sporting Lisbon faces a significant challenge with key players unavailable. Gonçalo Inácio (muscle), Nuno Santos (ligament), and Daniel Bragança (muscle) are all sidelined due to injuries. Adding to their woes, star man Pedro Gonçalves has now missed over ten matches after sustaining a muscle injury against Braga on November 12 and will be unavailable for this weekend's showdown.

On a brighter note, Viktor Gyökeres, fresh off scoring the decisive goal against Porto, continues to be a talismanic figure for Sporting. The 26-year-old has been directly involved in an impressive 49 goals across club and international competitions this season and is expected to spearhead the attack once again

Benfica team news

For Benfica, Portuguese forward Tiago Gouveia remains a long-term absentee after suffering a serious shoulder injury against Estrela Amadora back in August. Beyond his absence, manager Bruno Lage has the luxury of a near full-strength squad, with no fresh injury concerns or suspensions to worry about.

Veteran playmaker Ángel Di María, who netted twice against Braga, has been a revelation this season, racking up 19 goal contributions across all competitions. The former Argentine international is set to join forces with Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Vangelis Pavlidis in Benfica’s attack as they look to clinch another piece of silverware.

