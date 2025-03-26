How to watch today's Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as start time and team news.

The Rajasthan Royals are set to lock horns with reigning IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26, in what promises to be an electrifying match No. 6 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

The Royals endured a tough start to their campaign, falling short in their opening clash against last season's runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad. On a batting-friendly surface, Riyan Parag's men struggled to contain the onslaught, allowing SRH to pile up a massive 286/6 after opting to bowl first. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers, snaring three wickets, but he proved expensive, conceding 44 runs in his four-over spell.

Chasing a daunting total, Rajasthan found themselves in early trouble, losing three wickets within the powerplay. However, Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel mounted a fightback with brisk half-centuries, before late fireworks from Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey propelled them to 242/6—a valiant effort that ultimately fell short.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders opened their title defense with a hard-fought win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. After being put in to bat, KKR posted a competitive 174/8 in their 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a stylish half-century, while all-rounder Sunil Narine and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with valuable contributions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RR vs KKR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 1:00 am AEDT, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India.

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time 1:00 am AEDT Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium Location Guwahati, India

How to watch RR vs KKR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

RR vs KKR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Despite their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, skipper Riyan Parag is expected to stick with the same starting XI for at least one more game before reassessing his options and considering any tactical changes.

RR Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (C), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Impact Players: Sandeep Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Meanwhile, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders endured a disappointing start to their campaign, faltering against Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite a promising beginning. While the setback isn't alarming enough to trigger wholesale changes, they might look to bolster their bowling attack by introducing Anrich Nortje in place of Spencer Johnson, aiming to enhance their wicket-taking threat during the crucial middle overs.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against RR

Sunil Narine, Quinton De Kock (WK), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Players: Vaibhav Arora

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head Records

The showdown between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders has been one of the most thrilling rivalries in Indian Premier League history. With both teams securing 14 victories apiece from their 30 encounters, their head-to-head record remains deadlocked.

Adding to the drama, two of their clashes ended without a result, further underscoring how evenly matched they have been over the years. Notably, their battles have twice extended into Super Overs, with the Royals prevailing on both occasions—demonstrating their ability to thrive in high-pressure situations.

This rivalry has been shaped by years of gripping contests, with both sides enjoying their fair share of triumphs and setbacks, making every encounter a spectacle for cricket fans.

KKR vs RR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies and warm

Clear skies and warm Pitch: Batting Friendly

Cricket fans can look forward to a game played under clear skies, with no real threat of rain disrupting the action. Temperatures are expected to hover around 22°C during the contest, ensuring perfect conditions for an uninterrupted match.

As for the playing surface at Barsapara Stadium, batters should relish the conditions. While only one IPL fixture took place here last season—and it didn't produce massive totals—the pitch is generally known for favoring stroke-makers. With its reputation for being a batting paradise, expect another thrilling, high-scoring encounter under the lights.