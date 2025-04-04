How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians, as well as start time and team news.

The IPL 2025 action shifts to Lucknow as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) welcome the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 4.

Currently holding the sixth spot on the points table, LSG will be looking to bounce back after a lackluster showing in their previous outing. The Rishabh Pant-led unit stumbled at home against Punjab Kings, falling to their second loss of the season. Now up against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, the Super Giants are desperate to notch their second win and get their campaign moving in the right direction.

Mumbai, meanwhile, had a shaky start to their season, dropping their first two games. But the Hardik Pandya-led side roared back with a dominant victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, reigniting their season and climbing to fifth in the standings. With momentum on their side, MI will look to build on that performance and keep their winning run going.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

LSG vs MI: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1:00 am AEDT, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India.

Date Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time 1:00 am AEDT Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium Location Lucknow, India

How to watch LSG vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

LSG vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

After stumbling in their opening home fixture at the Ekana Stadium against Punjab Kings, Rishabh Pant's side will be eager to turn the tide as they return to familiar ground. Despite the setback, the Lucknow Super Giants are likely to stick with their current combination, having seen promising glimpses from several players early in the campaign.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against MI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan.

Impact Sub: Digvesh Rathi.

Mumbai Indians Team News

On the other side, Mumbai Indians head into the clash riding high on confidence after a morale-boosting win over reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the slow and testing surface in Lucknow could throw a spanner in the works for Hardik Pandya's men. Barring any last-minute tweaks, Mumbai too are expected to field an unchanged XI.

MI Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Naman Dhir, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Ashwani Kumar.

Impact Sub: Shreyas Gopal.

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Total Matches:- Played: 6, LSG: 5 wins, MI: 1 win

The previous encounter between these two sides took place on May 17, 2024, at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, where Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious, edging out Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

LSG vs MI pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies and Warm

Clear skies and Warm Pitch: Balanced

The pitch in Lucknow—laid with red soil—is known for its pace and bounce, making it a batter-friendly surface on paper. However, the long square boundaries offer bowlers a bit of breathing room. With a uniform layer of grass across the wicket, seam movement is limited, but spinners often come into play thanks to the extra bounce and grip on offer. The surface tends to slow down as the match progresses, challenging batters to adjust as the ball stops coming onto the bat.

Dew isn't expected to be a major factor under lights, so captains may opt to bowl first and apply pressure early with hopes of restricting the opposition to a manageable total. As per AccuWeather, the mercury is expected to hover between 32°C and 28°C with dry skies forecast—ideal conditions for a full game of cricket.