How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings, as well as start time and team news.

The Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, as the IPL 2025 season gathers momentum. Both teams have made a statement with their aggressive style of play, but their bowlers have also stepped up in key moments.

Lucknow suffered a gut-wrenching defeat to Delhi Capitals in their season opener at Vizag but roared back in style with a commanding win over an in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shardul Thakur has led the charge with the ball, while Nicholas Pooran has been a revelation at No.3, smashing consecutive half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings kicked off their campaign in emphatic fashion, with skipper Shreyas Iyer producing a masterclass 97* against Gujarat Titans. Shashank Singh and Priyansh Arya provided solid support, while their bowlers delivered a disciplined performance on a batter-friendly Ahmedabad surface. Though Yuzvendra Chahal had a quiet start in PBKS colours, the slower Ekana track could play into his strengths.

With both sides eager to maintain their early-season momentum, a thrilling showdown awaits as Lucknow welcomes the IPL 2025 action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

LSG vs PBKS: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle will take place on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 1:00 am AEDT, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Date Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time 1:00 am AEDT Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Location Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India

How to watch LSG vs PBKS online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

LSG vs PBKS Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Lucknow Super Giants will be determined to notch their first home victory of the season, with skipper Rishabh Pant eager to shake off his sluggish start at the crease. Despite LSG's commanding five-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pant has yet to find his rhythm, managing just 0 and 15 in his opening two innings. The team will bank on their firepower, with Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh fresh off match-winning displays.

On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi will be keen to rediscover his touch, while youngster Digvesh Rathi provides an extra spin option. LSG could also utilize Shahbaz Ahmed's left-arm spin or Aiden Markram's off-breaks to capitalize on Ekana's spin-friendly conditions.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Impact sub: Abdul Samad/Manimaran Siddharth

Punjab Kings Team News

Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, enter the clash brimming with confidence after a dominant win over Gujarat Titans. Iyer was in scintillating form with an unbeaten 97, while Priyansh Arya made an explosive IPL debut, and Shashank Singh maintained his aggressive approach.

Their bowling unit looks well-rounded, with Arshdeep Singh spearheading the pace attack and Vijaykumar Vyshak proving reliable at the death. Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spin charge, with Glenn Maxwell available as an additional option if needed. With balance across departments, PBKS will look to extend their winning streak in this pivotal away fixture.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact sub: Nehal Wadhera/Harpreet Brar

LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records

In their four IPL meetings so far, Lucknow Super Giants hold the edge over Punjab Kings with three victories. PBKS, having won just once, will be eager to shift the balance in their favor.

LSG vs PBKS pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: hot, 33°C

hot, 33°C Pitch: Spinners Friendly

The Ekana Stadium has traditionally favored spinners, offering a sluggish surface where the ball doesn’t come onto the bat as smoothly. Slower bowlers find grip and turn, which could once again be a key factor in this contest.

With larger boundaries compared to most Indian venues, spinners will look to flight the ball, while pacers who rely on variations rather than raw speed could make an impact. Bowlers will need to take pace off the ball, while batters must capitalize on the Powerplay and rotate strike effectively during the middle overs.