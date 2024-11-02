Liverpool will take on Brighton in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.
The Reds are second and only a point behind league leaders Manchester City after nine rounds. They are on an incredible run of 10 games and have managed to win nine of those.
Brighton are sixth in the standings with 16 points. They have only won two out of their last six matches and will be hoping to pull off an upset away from home.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|NA
|United States
|Peacock Premium
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|India
|Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2
|Republic of Ireland
|NA
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
|France
|Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot
|Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Finland
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport, DStv
In the UK, the Premier League match between Brighton and Liverpool will not be broadcast live on TV.
In the U.S, the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.
Liverpool vs Brighton kick-off time
|Date:
|November 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3pm GMT / 11am ET
|Venue:
|Anfield
The match will be played at Anfield on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm GMT and 11am ET.
Team news & squads
Liverpool team news
Conor Bradley has returned from injury for the Reds, but Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, and Alisson Becker remain sidelined.
Arne Slot will be confident of keeping their strong run of performances going with another three points on Saturday.
Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kelleher, Jaros
|Defenders:
|Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
|Midfielders:
|Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo
Brighton team news
Brighton’s defensive setup is impacted by Lewis Dunk’s calf injury, sustained in the warm-up before the Wolves draw. That has made his availability for Saturday uncertain.
Similarly, Yankuba Minteh and Joao Pedro are doubtful, while Solly March, James Milner, Matt O'Riley, and Adam Webster are confirmed absentees.
Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adingra, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Verbruggen, Steele
|Defenders:
|Lamptey, Julio, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman
|Midfielders:
|Gruda, Moder, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Wieffer, Hinshelwood
|Forwards:
|Enciso, Rutter, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|31/10/24
|Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 3 Liverpool
|League Cup
|31/03/24
|Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League
|08/10/23
|Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 2 Liverpool
|Premier League
|29/01/23
|Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 1 Liverpool
|FA Cup
|14/01/23
|Brighton & Hove Albion 3 - 0 Liverpool
|Premier League