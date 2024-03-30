How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs versus West Coast AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Fresh off a morale-boosting win in Ballarat, Western Bulldogs (1-1) will be hungry to make it two victories in a row when they face West Coast Eagles (0-2) at Marvel Stadium in Sunday's AFL Round 3 action.

Cody Weightman booted six goals to steer the Bulldogs to an impressive 48-point triumph over Gold Coast for their first win of the season last time out.

West Coast, meanwhile, are currently winless after two rounds. Although the team has shown some encouraging signs, the Eagles were thrashed by 65 points against the Giants last Sunday, and so far, sit rock-bottom last in points scored per game.

An away win on the road here would give the team a boost of confidence and some reward for effort following an excellent pre-season.

Western Bulldogs vs West Coast Eagles date and start time

Date Sunday, March 31, 2024 Start time 1 :00 pm AEDT (12:00 pm AEST, 11:30 am ACST, 12:30 pm ACDT, 10:00 am AWST) Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs West Coast Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs West Coast Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Western Bulldogs vs West Coast Eagles team news

Western Bulldogs team news

The Bulldogs will be forced to make at least two changes this weekend, with both Nick Coffield and Ed Richards set to miss out through injury. It's yet another blow for Coffield, who made his long-awaited 938-day return to AFL level in round one but will now undergo shoulder surgery and be sidelined for the next 12-14 weeks. Richards, meanwhile, will be placed in the mandatory concussion protocols.

There's intrigue around the potential inclusion of veteran Jack Macrae, who torched GWS' reserves last Sunday, amassing a staggering 47 disposals and 17 clearances in a first-up Footscray VFL victory. Taylor Duryea, Ryan Garcia, Rory Lobb, and James O'Donnell have also been included in the extended squad.

Position Players Ruck Smith, English Defender Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielder Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forward Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

West Coast Eagles team news

Last week, West Coast was shaken by the unexpected injury news regarding co-captain Oscar Allen, who underwent minor arthroscopic treatment to trim cartilage in his damaged right knee after developing bone bruising. He is likely to be out for at least eight weeks. Adam Simpson's match committee also omitted duo Andrew Gaff and Alex Witherden ahead of last Sunday's home-opener loss to GWS.

Following a devastating thumping at the hands of the Giants, changes are more likely to be made. However, there have been some inspirational performances from not only the Eagles young guns like Harley Reid, Brady Hough, and Reuben Ginbey but veterans such as Elliot Yeo, Jayden Hunt, Jeremy McGovern and Liam Duggan.

Position Players Ruck Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defender J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielder Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forward Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition August 20, 2023 Western Bulldogs 85-92 West Coast Eagles AFL May 28, 2022 West Coast Eagles 60-161 Western Bulldogs AFL June 27, 2021 West Coast Eagles 43-98 Western Bulldogs AFL March 28, 2021 Western Bulldogs 100-93 West Coast Eagles AFL September 6, 2020 Western Bulldogs 49-47 West Coast Eagles AFL

