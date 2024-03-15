How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs versus Gold Coast AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Mars Stadium will serve as the setting for an intriguing Sunday's Round 2 AFL game between Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast Suns.

The Bulldogs were on the wrong end of a heavy 45-point defeat against Melbourne Demons in their opening clash of the campaign. And the pressure is already on head coach Luke Beveridge to get this talented Bulldogs list back on track with a positive result, but it's easier said than done as they are in for a difficult matchup up against the firing Gold Coast Suns who are 2-0 to start the season.

The Suns' impressive 2-0 start to the season is everything they would have been hoping for under their new coach Damien Hardwick, having beaten the Richmond Tigers and Adelaide Crows in Queensland, albeit they have faltered a bit in second-half in both games, which hints towards a potentially close affair on the road this Sunday.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns date and start time

Date Sunday, March 24, 2024 Start time 1 :00 pm AEDT (12:00 pm AEST, 11:30 am ACST, 12:30 pm ACDT, 10:00 am AWST) Venue Mars Stadium Location Ballarat, Victoria, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns news

Western Bulldogs team news

The Dogs will be eager to turn around their form and silence the media, and it remains to be seen if Luke Beveridge opts for wholesale changes after only one game into the season.

Bulldogs midfielder Jack Macrae will be a certain inclusion. The likes of Rory Lobb, Harvey Gallagher, Buku Khamis and Nick Coffield all struggled last time out. Oskar Baker, Sam Darcy, Taylor Duryea, and Caleb Poulter have joined an extended squad.

Position Players Ruck Smith, English Defender Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielder Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forward Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Gold Coast Suns team news

Gold Coast can welcome their top draft pick Jed Walter through the VFL after his return from injury. Malcolm Rosas has accepted a suspension and won't be back until Round 4.

Aside from Rosas, head coach Damien Hardwick is unlikely to change a team that's 2-0 to start the season. Matt Rowell has been putting up a record clearance numbers, and could be the one to watch out for here.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/05/23 Gold Coast Suns 84-77 Western Bulldogs AFL 21/05/22 Western Bulldogs 106-87 Gold Coast Suns AFL 17/07/21 Gold Coast Suns 79-90 Western Bulldogs AFL 17/04/21 Western Bulldogs 118-56 Gold Coast Suns AFL 23/07/20 Gold Coast Suns 46-51 Western Bulldogs AFL

More AFL news and coverage