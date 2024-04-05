How to watch today's Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Western Bulldogs versus Geelong Cats AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Western Bulldogs (2-1) and Geelong Cats (3-0) go head-to-head in the Gather Round of the 2024 AFL Season on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

The Bulldogs put on an absolute masterclass in football, punishing West Coast Eagles in every facet of the game to cruise to an effortless 76-point win. A top-four contender such as Geelong this weekend would feel like a statement victory, though.

The Cats go into this one as slight favourites given they have knocked off the likes of St. Kilda and Adelaide to set themselves up for another top-four push with a flawless start to the season, albeit stiffer tests are ahead.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Western Bulldogs vs Geelong Cats in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Western Bulldogs vs Geelong Cats date and start time

Date Saturday, April 6, 2024 Start time 8 :10 pm AEDT (7:40 pm ACDT, 7:10 pm AEST, 6:30 pm ACST, 5:10 am AWST) Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Western Bulldogs vs Geelong Cats on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Western Bulldogs vs Geelong Cats game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Western Bulldogs vs Geelong Cats team news

Western Bulldogs team news

Small forward Cody Weightman will be a game-time decision after picking up an elbow issue on Easter Sunday. Ed Richards is progressing through the concussion protocols and could be cleared in time to face Geelong at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

James Harmes (33 disposals and five tackles) and Rory Lobb (five goals and seven marks) were two of the best players in Footscray's VFL win over the weekend and have given coach Luke Beveridge something of a selection headache, but it's unlikely he will make too many changes after back-to-back victories.

Position Players Ruck Smith, English Defender Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielder Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forward Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Geelong Cats team news

Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield is still recovering from a hamstring injury and won't feature against the Dogs, while Gary Rohan (back) and Cam Guthrie (quad) continue their rehab and remain on course to feature in the next month.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/08/23 Geelong Cats 79-104 Western Bulldogs AFL 03/06/23 Western Bulldogs 75-97 Geelong Cats AFL 30/07/22 Geelong Cats 94-66 Western Bulldogs AFL 03/06/22 Western Bulldogs 70-83 Geelong Cats AFL 18/06/21 Geelong Cats 83-78 Western Bulldogs AFL

