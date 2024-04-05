Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s West Coast Eagles versus Sydney Swans AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Adelaide Hills will play host to Saturday's AFL Gather Round game between West Coast Eagles and Sydney Swans.

West Coast are in the midst of yet another disastrous start, having been resoundingly beaten in every clash this season. The Eagles suffered another blowout last week, falling by 76 points against the Bulldogs due to some errant kicking in front of goal.

They appeared to be quite competitive in the first quarter against the Bulldogs, down by only two points at the interval and determined to fight. Unfortunately, this push vanished altogether for the rest of the game.

Article continues below

The Swans, meanwhile, had shot out of the gate in their opening three matches and are already amongst the favourites to win the premiership.

However, they were brought back down to earth by Richmond, suffering an 82-77 loss last time out. The visitors now have a golden opportunity to bounce back against an out-of-sorts West Coast.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Coast Eagles vs Sydney Swans in the AFL, plus plenty more.

West Coast Eagles vs Sydney Swans date and start time

Date Saturday, April 6, 2024 Start time 1 :30 pm AEDT (1:00 pm ACDT, 12:30 pm AEST, 12:00 pm ACST, 10:30 am AWST) Venue Adelaide Hills Location Mount Barker, Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs Sydney Swans on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs Sydney Swans AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs Sydney Swans game on?

The game will be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs Sydney Swans team news

West Coast Eagles team news

Tyler Brockman has responded well in the initial stages of concussion protocols, and will only miss one match following a nasty head clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Coby Burgiel underwent an appendix operation last week that will keep him out, however, Elijah Hewett had successful foot surgery in Melbourne.

Midfielder Jai Culley is set to play for the first time since picking up an ACL injury in round eight last season.

Position Players Ruck Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defender J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielder Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forward Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Sydney Swans team news

Sydney veteran Dane Rampe will miss the next month of the season because of a hamstring injury, while fellow stalwart Harry Cunningham could return for this game as he progresses through concussion protocols.

Midfielders Luke Parker and Angus Sheldrick are closing in on full fitness. Sam Reid only played a half in the VFL last week due to a tight quad.

Offseason recruit Taylor Adams will make his club debut, after picking up 21 disposals and 13 tackles in managed minutes in the VFL last week. Jack Buller should also be in contention this week after missing the opening weeks of the season.

Position Players Ruck McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defender Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielder Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forward Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match & Result Competition 24/06/23 Sydney 205-34 West Coast AFL 15/04/22 West Coast 58-121 Sydney AFL 04/07/21 Sydney 118-26 West Coast AFL 04/07/20 West Coast 77-43 Sydney AFL 09/06/19 Sydney 116-71 West Coast AFL

More AFL news and coverage