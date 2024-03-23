How to watch today's West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s West Coast Eagles versus GWS Giants AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In what should be a ginormous mismatch on the field, the GWS Giants take on the West Coast Eagles at Optus Stadium in AFL Round 2 action on Sunday.

The Eagles started the 2024 season with a crushing defeat as they went down pretty embarrassingly to Port Adelaide. The 50-point margin will have set the alarm bells ringing for last year's wooden spoonists, who will be desperate to make amends for their terrible campaign last time out.

The hosts' situation has gone from bad to worse with the recent news of their captain, and last year's leading goal kicker Oscar Allen set to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Fresh off the back of two dominant wins to open up the 2024 campaign, GWS will be looking for a percentage booster against a beleaguered West Coast side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.

West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Sunday, March 24, 2024 Start time 6 :50 pm AEDT (5:50 pm AEST, 5:20 pm ACST, 6:20 pm ACDT, 3:50 pm AWST) Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia, Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and Fox Footy on pay TV. ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants team news

West Coast Eagles team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for West Coast, but plenty of concerns as they allowed 40 scoring shots against Port Adelaide.

Head coach Adam Simpson has confirmed that out-of-form veteran Andrew Gaff will be taken out of the firing line after picking up just four disposals last time out, but he remains in the extended squad, with just Oscar Allen (knee) a confirmed out. Jamaine Jones, Harry Barnett, Ryan Maric, and Tyrell Dewar have also been named.

Position Players Ruck Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defender J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielder Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forward Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

GWS Giants team news

Ryan Angwin, James Peatling, Toby McMullin, and Lachie Keeffe have been named in the extended squad, with Nick Haynes (for personal reasons) the only confirmed out for now.

Darcy Jones and Cooper Hamilton should be back in contention for GWS selection after getting through a VFL practice match unscathed. There should be minimal changes at the Giants after two wins.

Position Players Ruck Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defender Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielder Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forward Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/03/23 West Coast Eagles 100-81 GWS Giants AFL 22/05/22 GWS Giants 138-86 West Coast Eagles AFL 23/05/21 GWS Giants 93-77 West Coast Eagles AFL 23/08/20 West Coast Eagles 61-49 GWS Giants AFL 30/03/19 West Coast Eagles 104-52 GWS Giants AFL

