How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney and Essendon - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Sydney Swans will be looking to keep their strong start to the season rolling when they play host to Essendon at the SCG on Saturday night.

The Swans have made an eye-catching start to the campaign and look like the best team in the AFL right now, having made it back-to-back comfortable victories against Melbourne and reigning champions Collingwood Magpies over the last couple of weeks. They now face the Bombers, who kicked off their season with a 107-83 win against the Hawthorn Hawks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Sydney vs Essendon date and start time

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Start time 7 :30 pm AEDT (6:30 pm AEST, 7:00 pm ACDT, 6:00 pm ACST, 4:30 pm AWST) Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Sydney, Australia

How to watch Sydney vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Sydney vs Essendon game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7's free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Sydney vs Essendon team news

Sydney Swans team news

Experienced Swans midfielder duo Luke Parker (arm) and Taylor Adams (knee) will remain sidelined for at least two more weeks, but Sydney are faring well without them, with so many young players like Errol Gulden, Chad Warner and Logan McDonald starting to realize their full potential.

Callum Mills (shoulder) will return sometime midway through the season, while Angus Sheldrick (finger) is expected to be fit by round five. John Longmire's side will likely remain unaltered this weekend.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Essendon Bombers team news

Essendon defender Mason Redman has accepted a one-match ban for striking, while Matt Guelfi (calf) and Zach Reid (hamstring) will both miss through injury.

Harrison Jones could find himself on the sidelines after making no impact last time out, with Jayden Laverde, Sam Draper, Darcy Parish, and Nick Hind set to rotate into the side.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 29/07/23 Essendon Bombers 99-101 Sydney Swans AFL 02/07/22 Essendon Bombers 95-86 Sydney Swans AFL 14/05/22 Sydney Swans 105-47 Essendon Bombers AFL 01/08/21 Essendon Bombers 102-109 Sydney Swans AFL 08/04/21 Sydney Swans 83-80 Essendon Bombers AFL

