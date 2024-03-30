How to watch today's Richmond Tigers vs Sydney Swans AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and Sydney- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Richmond Tigers (0-3) will face off against high-flying Sydney Swans (3-0) at the MCG in AFL Round 3 action this Sunday.

The Tigers have started the season as expected, with a dismal record of 0-3, succumbing to defeats against three potential premiership contenders in the Gold Coast Suns, Carlton Blues, and Port Adelaide Power.

Although showing glimpses of promise in all three matches, a 30-point loss to the Power last week indicates they struggle to maintain consistency throughout the entirety of the games.

The Swans, on the other hand, alongside rivals GWS Giants, have emerged as the teams to watch this season. They have started impressively, winning all three games so far.

They defeated the Melbourne Demons 86-64 in the opening round and then destroyed the defending champions Collingwood Magpies with a scoreline of 102-69 in round 1. Although their performance against the Essendon Bombers in round 2 wasn't as smooth, they still managed to score 131 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs Sydney in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond Tigers vs Sydney Swans date and start time

Date Sunday, March 24, 2024 Start time 4 :00 pm AEDT (3:00 pm AEST, 3:30 pm ACDT, 2:30 pm ACST, 1:00 pm AWST) Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Richmond vs Sydney on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond vs Sydney AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Richmond vs Sydney game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Richmond vs Sydney Swans team news

Richmond Tigers team news

After multiple injury setbacks against the Blues in Round 1, the Tigers were able to leave last Sunday's contest against Port Adelaide largely unscathed. Instead, their blow came pre-game. The only injury concern from the weekend came late in the warm-up, with pressure forward Maurice Rioli Jr resorting to a back issue. Positively, Rioli Jr is set to be available for selection against the Swans.

Sam Banks was substituted out of Sunday's game after only five disposals, leaving his position in jeopardy ahead of a difficult match coming Sunday. James Trezise (ankle) and Judson Clarke (omitted) are ruled out.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Sydney Swans team news

Swans' veteran defender Harry Cunningham will miss this week's clash after picking up a concussion last weekend in a nasty clash with Peter Wright. Sam Wicks has also been omitted.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition July 6, 2023 Richmond Tigers 88-75 Sydney Swans AFL April 14, 2023 Richmond Tigers 78-122 Sydney Swans AFL May 27, 2022 Sydney Swans 106-100 Richmond Tigers AFL April 3, 2021 Richmond Tigers 72-117 Sydney Swans AFL July 12, 2020 Richmond Tigers 34-26 Sydney Swans AFL

