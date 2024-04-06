How to watch today's Richmond Tigers vs St Kilda Saints AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond vs St Kilda - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Fresh off an underdog win in AFL Round 3, Richmond Tigers (1-3) take on St Kilda Saints (1-2) in a Gather Round clash at Norwood Oval on Sunday.

The Tigers head to Adelaide in form, having knocked off what many considered the premiership favourites in the Sydney Swans in a terrific performance from a depleted outfit.

Their 82-77 victory last week ended their winless start to the season, and they will now be eager to build on that success as they take on St. Kilda, who dominated the majority of their game against Essendon last week, but still squandered four decisive points to lose 71-67.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs St Kilda date and start time

Date Sunday, April 7, 2024 Start time 4 :20 pm AEDT (3:20 pm AEST, 3:50 pm ACDT, 2:50 pm ACST, 1:20 pm AWST) Venue Norwood Oval Location Adelaide, South Australia

How to watch Richmond vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond vs St Kilda AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Richmond vs St Kilda game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Richmond vs St Kilda team news

Richmond Tigers team news

Unfortunately for Adem Yze and the Tigers, their stirring victory against Sydney came at a big cost, with Tom Lynch (hamstring), Noah Balta (knee) and Liam Baker (suspended) all coming out of the side for this clash.

They will likely welcome back Dustin Martin, Dylan Grimes and Jack Graham from the sidelines, but Lynch, Balta and Baker have been the pillars of their last week's success and will be hard to replace.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

St Kilda Saints team news

Max King will return for St Kilda after serving a one-game suspension, which will be pivotal for their structure and he could certainly stretch Richmond's under-strength defence. However, teammate Marcus Windhager now faces the same punishment following a collision with Essendon's Sam Durham on Saturday.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Head-to-Head

Date Match & Result Competition 13/08/23 St Kilda 93-57 Richmond AFL 17/06/23 Richmond 90-70 St Kilda AFL 03/04/22 St Kilda 117-84 Richmond AFL 25/06/21 Richmond 22-62 St Kilda AFL 15/04/21 St Kilda 48-134 Richmond AFL

