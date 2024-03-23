How to watch today's Richmond Tigers vs Port Adelaide Power AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and Port Adelaide- team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Richmond Tigers and Port Adelaide Power will renew hostilities at the MCG in AFL Round 2 action this Sunday.

The Tigers picked up a second straight loss to begin the new season as they were beaten by Carlton last week, but they were much, much better than their display in the opening round, pushing the Blues all the way only to end up with a five-point loss.

The hosts will now be aiming for a win here in this clash with Port Adelaide, who opened their account with an impressive 50-point win over West Coast, and they didn't really need to get out of second gear.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Sunday, March 24, 2024 Start time 4 :00 pm AEDT (3:00 pm AEST, 3:30 pm ACDT, 2:30 pm ACST, 1:00 pm AWST) Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Richmond vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Richmond vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be available via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Richmond vs Port Adelaide team news

Richmond Tigers team news

Richmond haven't had much luck with injuries at the start of the 2024 season as they fell just short against Carlton.

Josh Gibcus (knee) is out for the season, while Dion Prestia (hamstring) and Tylar Young (concussion) will each miss at least one game.

Tom Brown, who was an emergency last week, is expected to play his second AFL game with Gibcus and Young sidelined, while Sam Banks could come to replace Prestia.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Port Adelaide team news

Port Adelaide will be unable to call upon the services of Jed McEntee (concussion), who should be the only change in the lineup after a comfortable win against West Coast.

Jase Burgoyne appears to be an ideal substitute. Sam Powell-Pepper remain out until AFL Round 5 with suspension.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 27/08/23 Port Adelaide Power 94-63 Richmond Tigers AFL 28/05/23 Richmond Tigers 67-77 Port Adelaide Power AFL 06/08/22 Port Adelaide Power 71-109 Richmond Tigers AFL 09/06/22 Richmond Tigers 77-65 Port Adelaide Power AFL 09/04/21 Port Adelaide Power 79-77 Richmond Tigers AFL

