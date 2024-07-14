This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Andrew Steel

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the crucial cruiserweight bout live from Florida this weekend

Jake Paul will look to preserve his fitness in a bout with Mike Perry this July. The social media star-turned-professional boxer is building towards a historic bout with the legendary Mike Tyson later this year.

The cruiserweight fighter will meet the ex-UFC fighter and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship favourite in the latter’s second-ever professional boxing bout and first since 2015.

Hastily arranged to fill the void left by Paul’s bout with Tyson after an ulcer flare for the latter saw it postponed to November, hopes are nevertheless high that The Problem Child can warm up in style against his latest opponent.

But Paul will know Perry, despite the age difference, is no slouch on the canvas and will have to pull out all the stops to ensure he does not suffer a second career defeat against him.

Elsewhere on the bill, Amanda Serrano and Stevie Morgan face off in a women’s super lightweight contest, while many other social media stars and influencers are on the card too.

But just when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? GOAL brings you all the details as Jake Paul and Mike Perry prepare to go toe-to-toe in the ring.

When will Jake Paul vs Mike Perry take place?

Jake Paul and Mike Perry will fight on Sunday, July 21, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, United States. The undercard begins on Saturday, July 20, at local time, but the ring walk for the main bout is not expected until the early hours of the following day.

Primarily used as the home venue of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the National Hockey League, the arena has also hosted MMA, other fighting events, and music concerts. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was the home base for the Toronto Raptors due to travel restrictions between the United States and Canada.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide on pay-per-view. 

For viewers in the US, DAZN is currently running a promotional offer: All new and returning customers who purchase the annual plan on DAZN will get $10 off the PPV price, bringing it down to only $54.99.

Below, GOAL provides a breakdown of PPV prices, ring walk times, and more worldwide.

RegionDateMain Event RingwalkWatchPPV Price
USASunday, July 2100:00 ETDAZN64.99 USD
CanadaSunday, July 2100:00 ETDAZN64.99 CAD
UKSunday, July 2105:00 BSTDAZN19.99 GBP
IrelandSunday, July 2105:00 BSTDAZN19.99 EUR
Saudi ArabiaSunday, July 2107:00 KSADAZN69.99 SAR
FranceSunday, July 2106:00 CESTDAZN19.99 EUR
AustraliaSunday, July 2114:00 AESTDAZN39.99 AUD
South AfricaSunday, July 2109:30 SASTDAZN360.00 ZAR
IndiaSunday, July 2123:30 ISTDAZN1,600.00 INR
Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Fight Card

Weight ClassMain Card
CruiserweightJake Paul vs Mike Perry
Women's super lightweightAmanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan
LightweightH20 Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi
LightweightTony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman
CruiserweightJulio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Uriah Hall
Women's super middleweightShadasia Green vs Natasha Spence
LightweightJulio Solis vs TBA
MiddleweightAlexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill
Super bantamweightAngel Barrientes vs Edwin Rodriguez
Light heavyweightAriel Perez vs Dane Guerrero

Jake Paul professional boxing stats

  • Age: 27
  • Height: 6ft 1in
  • Reach: 76"
  • Total fights: 10
  • Record: 9-1 (6 KOs)

Mike Perry professional boxing stats

  • Age: 32
  • Height: 5ft 10in
  • Reach: 71"
  • Total fights: 1
  • Record: 0-1 (0 KOs)
