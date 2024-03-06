How to watch today's Hawthorn Hawks vs Melbourne Demons AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Hawthorn and Melbourne - team news, livestream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

The Hawthorn Hawks will host the Melbourne Demons on Saturday at the MCG in the second round of the 2024 AFL season.

The Hawks suffered a third straight defeat stretching back to last season as they were beaten by Essendon in their opening game of this year.

They will be desperate to snap that terrible losing streak, but face a tricky task in this clash with Melbourne, who are undefeated against the Hawks in past eight meetings since 2018.

The Demons bounced back from a frustrating Opening Round defeat to thrash the Western Bulldogs last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Hawthorn vs Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Hawthorn Hawks vs Melbourne Demons date and start time

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Start time 4:35 pm AEDT (3:35 pm AEST/ 4:05 pm ACDT/4:05 pm ACST/1:35 pm AWST) Venue The MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Hawthorn vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Hawthorn Hawks vs Melbourne Demons AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Hawthorn vs Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Hawthorn vs Melbourne team news & squads

Hawthorn Hawks team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Hawthorn, although key men such as Will Day, Chad Wingard and Changkuoth Jiath remain in the treatment room.

Despite the 107-83 loss against Essendon, the Hawks weren't miles off winning the game, and looked impressive at times, so it's likely Sam Mitchell will keep trust the same lineup here.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Melbourne Demons team news

Harrison Petty played three-quarters of the VFL game and could return to bolster Melbourne's front line.

Petty could find it difficult to displace a forward from the lineup, though, since Ben Brown, Bailey Fritsch, and Jacob van Rooyen have all been in fine form, and have scored five goals between them.

Position Players Rucks Gawn, Verrall, Farris-White Defenders May, Lever, Bowey, Tomlinson, Adams, Hore, Petty, Turner, Salem, McVee, Bowey, Howes, Rivers Midfielders Petracca, Windsor, Viney, Brayshaw, Hunter, Oliver, Langdon, Sparrow, Brown, Moniz-Wakefield Forwards Spargo, Laurie, Melksham, McAdam, Neal-Bullen, Fritsch, Pickett, Chandler, Sestan, Tholstrup, Woewodin, Rooyen, Billings, Schache, Jefferson, McDonald, Smith, Fullarton, Brown

Head-to-Head

Date Match (Result) Competition 20/08/23 Melbourne Demons 87-60 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 13/05/23 Hawthorn Hawks 49-103 Melbourne Demons AFL 30/04/22 Melbourne Demons 91-81 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 17/07/21 Melbourne Demons 79-79 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 18/04/21 Hawthorn Hawks 54-104 Melbourne Demons AFL

