How to watch today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as start time and team news.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continue their quest in IPL 2025 with a showdown against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3.

This highly anticipated clash serves as a rematch of last season’s grand finale, where KKR clinched their third title with a commanding eight-wicket triumph. However, both teams find themselves in unfamiliar territory this year, languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR endured a disappointing start, falling to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in their opener. They rebounded impressively against Rajasthan Royals, thanks to Quinton de Kock's sublime unbeaten 97. However, their resurgence was short-lived, as a disastrous batting collapse saw them skittled for just 116 against Mumbai Indians, who chased the target with minimal fuss.

SRH, too, has struggled to find consistency. They announced themselves in style with a record-breaking 286-run onslaught against Rajasthan Royals, securing a commanding 44-run victory. Yet, momentum quickly faded, as back-to-back defeats against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have left them searching for answers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

KKR vs SRH: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans will take place on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 1:00 am AEDT, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

Date Friday, April 4, 2025 Time 1:00 am AEDT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, India

How to watch KKR vs SRH online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

KKR vs SRH Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Pace spearhead Anrich Nortje remains short of full fitness and is unlikely to feature in the upcoming clash, as confirmed by mentor Dwayne Bravo during the pre-match press conference. The South African speedster has yet to make his first appearance this season, and his return to action may take a bit longer.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

SRH have no injury setbacks and head into the contest with a fully fit squad.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami.

Impact Player: Adam Zampa

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Historically, KKR holds the upper hand in this rivalry, winning 19 of their 28 encounters with SRH. Last season, the two sides met three times, with KKR edging out a nail-biting four-run win in the group stage before delivering emphatic eight-wicket victories in both Qualifier 1 and the final.

KKR vs SRH pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 30 degrees to 27 degrees

30 degrees to 27 degrees Pitch: Flat, Batting Friendly

Eden Gardens has long been a haven for high-scoring encounters, offering a flat deck that favors stroke-makers. The surface provides some early movement for pacers when the ball swings, but as the match wears on, spinners tend to come into play. Thursday's wicket is expected to be another batting paradise, with bowlers needing to dig deep for breakthroughs. Given the conditions, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt for a chase.