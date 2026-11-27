DAZN, which holds the rights to every Serie A match, will show Inter vs Genoa. The game is also available on Sky Sport and NOW. Here are the TV channels and live-streaming options.

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Serie A - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Giuseppe Meazza

Inter host Genoa at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan on Saturday evening in Serie A.

Cristian Chivu's side sit third with 29 points and have scored 32 goals in their first 12 league games, more than any other team in the division. They head into the match after Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League win over Stuttgart. Sucic scored a penalty, while Lautaro Martinez found the net for the first time in over a month.

Before that European win, Inter drew 4-4 away to Atalanta. Bastoni went off in the first half against Stuttgart with a thigh muscle problem, and it remains to be seen how he comes through the game.

Daniele De Rossi's Genoa sit 10th with 16 points and have won four of their last five league matches. Last Sunday, they won 2-0 away to Sassuolo, with Milutin Osmajic scoring both goals and Justin Bijlow making seven saves.

Genoa have scored just once in their last 10 Serie A away games against Inter. They will look to end that run at San Siro.

Find the kick-off time, TV channel and live-streaming details below.

Team news

Chivu is expected to name the following XI for the hosts: Josep Martinez; Carlos Augusto, Pavard, Bastoni; Dimarco, Stankovic, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Spence; Thuram, Pio Esposito. Bonny, Zielinski and Calhanoglu are out injured. No players are suspended.

De Rossi's Genoa are expected to field this XI: Bijlow; Marcandalli, Oestigard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Ehizibue, Amorim, Traore, Baldanzi; Messias, Osmajic. Colombo and Nuredini are unavailable, and no players are suspended. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Inter have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight. Their latest result was a 2-0 Champions League win over Stuttgart on 25 November. Before that came a 4-4 league draw with Atalanta, a 2-0 win over Como and a 3-0 away win at Feyenoord. Their defeat was a 3-1 derby loss to AC Milan.

Genoa have won four and lost one of their last five, scoring seven goals and conceding three. Most recently, they won 2-0 away to Sassuolo on 22 November. Before that, they beat Lecce 2-1, Juventus 2-0 and Venezia 1-0. Their only defeat was a 2-1 loss to AC Milan.

Head-to-head record

The most recent meeting was Inter's 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa on 28 February 2026. Inter have won four of the last five meetings, with one draw and no Genoa victories. They have scored nine goals and conceded four in that run. The 2-2 draw in Genoa on 17 August 2024 was the only game they did not win.

League table

Inter are third in Serie A, while Genoa are 10th.