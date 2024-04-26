How to watch today's Geelong vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Geelong versus Carlton AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Geelong Cats (6-0) and the Carlton Blues (5-1) are set to put their premiership credentials under the blowtorch at the packed-MCG on Saturday in arguably the match of AFL Round 7.

The Cats are the only undefeated side remaining after dispatching Brisbane by a 26-point margin in wet and wild conditions at the Gabba.

That was only the beginning of a long stretch of games in which the Cats would put their premier credentials to the test, with Carlton looming as a top-four candidate, followed by Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Gold Coast, and GWS.

The Blues only defeat came a fortnight ago and was a narrow affair against Adelaide Crows, going down by a mere two points. They bounced back in some fashion last weekend, handing GWS a 19-point defeat.

Geelong vs Carlton date and start time

Date Saturday, April 27, 2024 Start time 4 :35 pm AEST/ 4:05 pm ACST/ 2:35 pm AWST Venue GMHBA Stadium Location South Geelong, Australia

How to watch Geelong vs Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Geelong vs Carlton AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Geelong vs Carlton game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Geelong vs Carlton team news

Geelong Cats team news

Tom Stewart (concussion) has been ruled out of Saturday afternoon's crucial encounter at the Gabba, dealing the Cats a devastating blow. However, the good news is the potential return of Cam Guthrie, who is back in contention to feature for the first time after almost a year on the sidelines.

Position Players Ruck Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defender Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielder Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forward Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Carlton Blues team news

Zac Williams was substituted off at half-time with an Achilles injury after Saturday's excellent win against GWS, and his status for this weekend is currently unclear. Defender Jacob Weitering will also undergo fitness tests later this week.

Adam Cerra (hamstring), David Cuningham (calf), Caleb Marchbank (back), and Mitch McGovern (hamstring) are all still few weeks away from returning.

Position Players Rucks De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defenders Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielders Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forwards Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/08/23 St Kilda Saints 88-55 Geelong Cats AFL 06/08/22 Geelong Cats 110-65 St Kilda Saints AFL 14/05/22 St Kilda Saints 90-80 Geelong Cats AFL 14/08/21 Geelong Cats 85-71 St Kilda Saints AFL 14/05/21 St Kilda Saints 47-68 Geelong Cats AFL

