How to watch today's Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as start time and team news.

Delhi Capitals aim to build on their winning start as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an afternoon showdown at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30.

DC opened their IPL 2025 campaign with a dramatic one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing 210, they stumbled early, losing four wickets inside the powerplay. However, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma steadied the ship with a 48-run stand before Vipraj Nigam’s late fireworks sealed the win with three balls to spare. The Capitals will be further boosted by the return of KL Rahul, who missed the opener for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad began their season in dominant fashion, crushing Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs thanks to a batting blitz from Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. However, they faltered against Lucknow, managing 190/0 on a batting-friendly pitch before succumbing to a five-wicket defeat. Rishabh Pant’s side will look to bounce back against Delhi and regain their early-season momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

DC vs SRH: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, at Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India.

Date Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time 9:00 pm AEDT Venue Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy Cricket Stadium Location Visakhapatnam, India

How to watch DC vs SRH online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC vs SRH Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Delhi Capitals Team News

KL Rahul's return adds much-needed solidity to Delhi's batting order, which looked vulnerable in the previous game. Ashutosh Sharma's finishing ability will also be key. With the ball, Mitchell Starc must strike early in the powerplay, or Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar could struggle to contain SRH's aggressive lineup. Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin might be crucial in breaking partnerships during the middle overs.

DC Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul/Sameer Rizvi, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Subs: T Natarajan/Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

For SRH, Abhishek Sharma can be a game-changer if he gets through the early phase, while Heinrich Klaasen will be eager to make amends after an unfortunate run-out last time.

Bowling remains a concern for Hyderabad. Simarjeet Singh has leaked runs in the powerplay, while Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins have taken wickets but haven't been economical. Adam Zampa, a usually reliable spinner, has struggled with his lengths. Unless SRH tightens up their bowling, they could find themselves under pressure again.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against DC

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Simarjeet Singh.

Impact Subs: Adam Zampa

DC vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

DC and SRH have crossed paths 24 times in the league, with SRH holding a slight edge with 13 wins to DC's 11. Their last meeting in 2024 saw SRH dominate, cruising to a resounding 67-run victory.

DC vs SRH pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and humid

The surface at this venue tends to assist spinners, with the ball staying low and making run-chases tricky. However, recent matches have seen batters thrive, posting big totals in favorable conditions.

Expect hot and humid weather in the afternoon, cooling slightly by evening. With no rain in the forecast, a full match is on the cards.