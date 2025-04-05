How to watch today's Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, as well as start time and team news.

The Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are set to square off in Match 16 of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It's been a rocky ride so far for the Super Kings, who find themselves rooted to the foot of the standings with a worrying net run rate of -0.771. After opening their campaign with a dominant win over Mumbai Indians, CSK have hit a rough patch, suffering successive defeats to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

To make matters worse, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is reportedly nursing an elbow injury and may sit out the weekend clash. Should that happen, MS Dhoni could don the captain’s armband once more, adding intrigue to an already pivotal contest. With pressure mounting, the five-time champions will be desperate to arrest their slide and get their season back on track.

In stark contrast, the Capitals have enjoyed a flawless start, standing tall as one of only two unbeaten sides in the tournament alongside Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings. DC scraped past the Super Giants by a solitary wicket thanks to Ashutosh Sharma’s late-innings heroics, before cruising to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad—chasing down 164 with a full four overs to spare. Mitchell Starc stole the show with his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, leading the bowling charge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

CSK vs DC: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 9:00 pm AEDT, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India.

Date Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time 9:00 pm AEDT Venue M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Location Chennai, India

How to watch CSK vs DC online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Fox Sports

Fox Sports Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IPL in Australia, with live streaming available through Kayo Sports. New subscribers can take advantage of a free seven-day trial.

For those looking to continue, Kayo Standard is priced at $25 per month, while Kayo Premium comes in at $40 per month.

CSK vs DC Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Chennai Super Kings Team News

Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to nurse the elbow injury he picked up in the clash against Rajasthan Royals, casting doubt over his availability for the next fixture. In his absence, there's a strong possibility that MS Dhoni will step up to lead the five-time IPL champions once again.

Up top, Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi must shoulder the responsibility of providing a solid foundation—something that’s been sorely lacking for Chennai this season. With Gaikwad usually anchoring the middle overs, it’ll be vital for him—should he be fit—to click in tandem with Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar. The Super Kings will also be counting on the finishing prowess of Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni, and Jamie Overton to close out the innings with fireworks.

However, their bowling unit has come under scrutiny following a string of underwhelming performances. For CSK to bounce back, Khaleel Ahmed and Overton must strike early, especially against Delhi's explosive top order. Spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja will be expected to exploit the conditions during the middle overs, while Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmed will aim to keep things tight in support.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against DC

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Delhi Capitals Team News

On the flip side, new captain Axar Patel has hit the ground running. Under his leadership, Delhi Capitals have made a flying start, registering back-to-back wins—the most recent being a commanding 7-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite that momentum, Patel knows his side's historical struggles against CSK and will urge his men to rewrite that narrative at Chepauk.

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis come into this contest high on confidence and will look to give DC another aggressive start. Their middle order, anchored by Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, and Ashutosh Sharma, has shown promise in building partnerships, while the likes of Tristan Stubbs and skipper Axar Patel add firepower down the order.

With the ball, Mitchell Starc remains their trump card, having dismantled SRH with a stunning five-wicket haul last time out. He'll aim to unsettle CSK early in partnership with Mukesh Kumar. In the spin department, the combination of Axar and Kuldeep Yadav offers guile and control—key to stifling CSK's middle overs. Mohit Sharma and Vipraj Nigam round off a varied and well-balanced bowling lineup.

DC Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: T Natarajan

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head Records

Historically, CSK hold the upper hand in this rivalry, having claimed victory in four of their last five meetings with Delhi. Their dominance at the Chepauk is even more pronounced, making it a challenging venue for the Capitals. That said, DC’s current form makes them anything but easy prey, and they’ll be keen to flip the script on their poor Chennai record.

CSK vs DC pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and humid

Hot and humid Pitch: Balanced, Spinner Friendly

The pitch at Chepauk generally offers a balanced contest, with an average first-innings score hovering around 156—suggesting that a run-fest may not be on the cards. Teams batting first have had a slight edge here, winning 61 matches compared to 51 for those chasing.

Weather-wise, the forecast looks favorable, with only a 7% chance of rain. However, conditions will be sticky and energy-sapping, with humidity climbing into the high 60s. A light cloud cover of 25% is expected, though it's unlikely to have much of an impact on proceedings.