Premier League
Stamford Bridge
How to watch today's Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueChelseaChelsea vs Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues lost their league opener against Manchester City but picked up their first win of the season against Wolves. They are heading into their third league game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Servette in the second leg of the Europa Conference League playoffs, but they still managed to go through, thanks to a win on aggregate.

Palace have not only lost their first two games but also lost the last five games against the Blues.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNo broadcast
United StatesPeacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
Canadafubo
GermanySky Sports
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Calcio, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay

In the UK, the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will not be shown live on TV or online.

In the US, the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Watch Chelsea vs Palace on Peacock in the USA
Stream now

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as SurfShark, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with SurfShark
Get SurfShark

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date:September 1, 2024
Kick-off time:8.30 pm ET / 1.30 pm BST
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET / 1.30 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Pedro Neto didn't make the mid-week trip, but he may be handed a full debut after setting up João Félix for Chelsea's sixth goal against Wolves.

In terms of injuries, Romeo Lavia is out with a hamstring problem, and Reece James is working his way back from a thigh injury while also serving a suspension from last season.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Pedro Neto; Jackson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Petrovic, Jorgensen
Defenders:Disasi, Cucurella, Badiashile, Colwill, Chalobah, Gusto
Midfielders:Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Viega
Forwards:Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Neto, Guiu, Felix, Angelo

Crystal Palace team news

Matheus França is still sidelined due to injury and is now joined by Chadi Riad, who was forced off just 10 minutes into his midweek debut.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Palace camp as they look to pick up their first point of the season.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Guehi, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze, Mateta.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Henderson, Johnstone, Matthews
Defenders:Ward, Mitchell, Holding, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Richards
Midfielders:Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton, Doucoure, Ahamada
Forwards:Sarr, Edouard, Mateta

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13/02/24Crystal Palace 1 - 3 ChelseaPremier League
28/12/23Chelsea 2 - 1 Crystal PalacePremier League
15/01/23Chelsea 1 - 0 Crystal PalacePremier League
01/10/22Crystal Palace 1 - 2 ChelseaPremier League
17/04/22Chelsea 2 - 0 Crystal PalaceFA Cup

Useful links

