How to watch today's Arsenal vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal must quickly shift gears from European dominance to domestic duty as they welcome Brentford to the Emirates on Saturday evening, wedged between two colossal Champions League ties against Real Madrid.

Fresh from a breath-taking 3-0 demolition of Los Blancos in Tuesday's quarter-final first leg, the Gunners are riding a wave of confidence. But with a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu looming large, Mikel Arteta faces a delicate balancing act. While victory over the Bees would narrow the gap to league leaders Liverpool to just eight points, preserving key personnel for next week’s return leg will be at the forefront of the manager’s mind.

It's another Emirates night under the lights, and Arsenal must decide whether to go full throttle in the title chase or exercise caution with the bigger prize in Europe now within touching distance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.



Arsenal vs Brentford kick-off time

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brentford will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The win over Madrid, though glorious, wasn't without consequence. Declan Rice, who curled home a sublime free-kick, and Bukayo Saka, who won both of the Gunners' crucial set-pieces on his first start of the calendar year, were both withdrawn late with minor knocks. While neither injury is believed to be serious, Arteta may opt to rest the influential duo, potentially handing opportunities to Ethan Nwaneri and Jorginho.

Elsewhere, Ben White, Leandro Trossard, Kieran Tierney, and Raheem Sterling—back in contention after serving a European suspension—are all in the frame to start. However, Arsenal remain without several key players, including Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhaes (both hamstring), as well as long-term absentees Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Gabriel Jesus (all knee injuries).

Brentford team news

As for Brentford, head coach Thomas Frank was handed a boost last time out as Rico Henry made a welcome return to the bench after a lengthy layoff with a hamstring problem. His comeback means five players are now on the injury list.

Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Igor Thiago (knee), and former Gunner Josh Dasilva (knee) remain unavailable. However, both Gustavo Nunes and Aaron Hickey are inching closer to a return, with improved fitness levels putting them in contention for a spot in the squad.

Following a gritty draw against Chelsea, Frank is expected to make minimal changes. Ten of the starting XI from that London derby should retain their places, though Yehor Yarmoliuk may step aside for the more defensively disciplined Vitaly Janelt, as Brentford aim to frustrate an Arsenal side caught between two mammoth European nights.

