WATCH: Aleksandar Mitrovic LOSES IT! Fulham striker sent off for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh after Willian is also shown a red card for handball vs Man Utd

Peter McVitie
|
Fulham stars Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian and coach Marco Silva were sent off as Manchester United were given a penalty in Sunday's FA Cup clash.

Willian was sent off for a handball to deny Jadon Sancho on the line in the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford.

As the referee went to review the footage amid the subsequent VAR review, Fulham coach Marco Silva was sent off for approaching him.

Then, after the official awarded the spot kick to United, Mitrovic complained and pushed the referee, resulting in another red card.

Bruno Fernandes went on to convert the penalty to make it 1-1 before Marcel Sabitzer knocked in to put United 2-1 up moments later.

More to follow...

