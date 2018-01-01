Wanderers fail to make 10-man Reds pay

The away side has the perfect opportunity to take all three points but failed

Western Sydney Wanderers gave up a lead and failed to take advantage of a 10-man Adelaide United to draw 2-2 at Coopers Stadium on Wednesday night.

In the battle of the German coaches, Ma rkus Babbel's Wanderers started the better of the two sides but looked as if they weren't going to make Marco Kurz's Reds pay.

But in the shadows of half-time, Nathan Konstandopoulos failed to see Tarek Elrich come from his blind side and he clearly nicked the legs of the Wanderers defender as he bounded through the penalty box.

Oriol Riera stepped up to take the penalty and despite Paul Izzo superbly his attempt, the Spaniard tucked away the rebound neatly to give his team a vital advantage at the break.

But the Reds turned the match on its head in the second half with Nikola Mileusnic's brace securing a lead within 10 minutes after the restart.

First Mileusnic was on turn to tap home the cross from point blank range, before he ran on to Isaias' superb pass to finish through the legs of debutant goalkeeper Nick Suman.

With the home side in ascendency, a second yellow card to Adelaide defender Jordan Elsey for an elbow on Riera throw a spanner in the works only five minutes after the Reds hit the front.

The Wanderers almost instantly equalised after Elsey's dismissal, as Bruce Kamau lashed a shot into the roof of the net after a superb pass from Keanu Baccus set Josh Risdon free down the right.

However the away side couldn't make the most of their advantage and arguably held on in the dying stages as Adelaide pushed but ultimately failed for an unlikely winner.