Vazquez signs new Real Madrid contract through to 2024

Real Madrid have tied Lucas Vazquez to a new contract through to 2024, with a home-grown talent being prevented from slipping into the free agent pool.

A versatile 29-year-old was due to see his previous deal expire this summer, with exit talk being generated as a result.

Vazquez will, however, be sticking around in the Spanish capital and prolonging his association with La Liga giants.

What has been said?

The Blancos have said in a statement on the club's official website: "Real Madrid C. F. and Lucas Vazquez have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract and he will remain at the club for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2024."