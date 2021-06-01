Hazard addresses Real Madrid future amid Chelsea return rumours

The Belgium international forward has struggled to make the desired impact in Spain, but he is not expecting to be on the move this summer

Eden Hazard has responded to rumours suggesting that he could be lined up for a return to Chelsea by saying that he does not see himself "away from Real Madrid".

The Belgium international forward has struggled for form and fitness across two testing seasons in Spain, with little return offered on a €100 million (£86m/$122m) show of faith.

It has been reported that the Blancos are ready to cut their losses, in what is shaping up to be a big summer of change, but a 30-year-old playmaker is expecting to be back for more in 2021-22.

What has been said?

Discussing his future after linking up with his country ahead of European Championship duty, Hazard has said: "I don't see myself away from Real Madrid.

"I have three years on my contract and when I'm 100 per cent I'll bring a lot to the team, I know what I have to do.

"Right now I'm focused on the Euros, but afterwards I'm going to do great things for Real Madrid."

Will Real retain Hazard?

The Liga giants invested heavily in Hazard during the summer of 2019 after seeing him star across seven years at Chelsea.

He has been restricted to just 43 appearances for the Blancos, with five goals scored, and continues to pick up niggling injuries with alarming regularity.

Those struggles have sparked exit talk, with a retracing of steps to Stamford Bridge being speculated on, but Hazard remains determined to prove his worth at Santiago Bernabeu.

He added: "I had a very unlucky season, I've always been a very strong player when I've had consistency.

"I know I'm close to my best level now and I hope not to get injured again. I have some great years ahead of me."

The bigger picture

Hazard will see a slate wiped clean in Madrid next season, with Zinedine Zidane having stepped down as head coach.

It remains to be seen who will be brought in as his successor, with Real weighing up a number of options, but those left behind will be forever grateful to a legendary French coach.

Hazard said of the man who snapped him up: "I'm sad about [Zidane's] departure, he knows how much I admire him.

"I've had two wonderful years with him. I'm indebted to him for not having been able to give him more."

