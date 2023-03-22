Usain Bolt reveals transfer discussion with Erik ten Hag as he thanks Man Utd boss for 'bringing the glory days back'

Soham Mukherjee
|
Rashford-Fernandes-Bolt-Ten-Hag-Man-UtdGetty/GOAL/IG-@usainbolt
Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueE. ten Hag

Usain Bolt has revealed he's spoken to Erik ten Hag about transfers and thanked the Manchester United boss for "bringing the glory days back".

  • Bolt met Ten Hag on Sunday
  • The duo discussed summer transfers
  • Bolt grateful to Ten Hag for reviving United

WHAT HAPPENED? The sprinting legend is a lifelong Manchester United fan and travelled to Old Trafford to watch his favourite team in action against Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals. After the Red Devils' 3-1 victory, he caught up with Ten Hag and the duo had a light-hearted conversation about United's summer transfer plans before Bolt expressed his gratitude towards the Dutchman for ending a six-year wait for silverware with February's Carabao Cup win against Newcastle United.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I actually asked him about who we’re going to bring in in the summer and he was like ‘do you have any ideas?’," Bolt told the PA news agency. "It was a nice, simple but fun conversation. (But)The first thing I said to him was ‘thank you’. That’s the first thing I said and he was like ‘thanks for what?’ I was like ‘for bringing the glory days back’. It feels good to watch Manchester now. The team is together, they’re as one. They’re working together, they’re working hard and you can see the purpose now, you can see the determination in the way they play. I was very happy with his progress and I can tell that he’s going to do a lot more. We have a lot more trophies in our future so I’m excited."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Jamaican eight-time Olympic gold medalist has been hugely impressed with the way United have progressed under Ten Hag, who he credits for giving his players the confidence to express themselves on the pitch. "I think it’s a belief. When I was coming through, when your coach gives you so much confidence, you kind of believe that anything is possible," Bolt added. "You want to work hard, you want to make him proud, you want to do great for him, so I think that’s what he’s getting from the players. He’s come in and the players believe in what he said and trust in what he said, so now they’re just doing the work to prove it."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Bruno Fernandes Antony Manchester United FA Cup 2022-23GettyErik ten Hag applauds Manchester United Fulham FA Cup 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will be back in action on April 2 after the international break when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St. James' Park.

