Tuchel to Lukaku: Be like Werner to regain Chelsea trust!

Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Romelu Lukaku must take inspiration from Timo Werner's work ethic in order to improve his Chelsea prospects, ahead of this weekend's FA Cup semi-final with Crystal Palace.

The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge at the start of the campaign fresh from Serie A success with Inter, but has mostly failed to live up to his reputation despite a bright start.

Lukaku is not the first Chelsea attacker to misfire after purchase however, and Tuchel has pointed to Germany international Werner - another who has struggled to make his mark at points - as a reference he can use to improve his game.

What has been said?

"What Timo has done is exactly what [Lukaku] needs to do," Tuchel stated. "Wait, be patient, work hard and put the team first, be ready to help the team, because as a striker you can help within seconds.

“Now [Werner] has made it difficult to leave him out. I’m impressed, he was very, very good in the last two games. These were two games when he was much better than in any other game and he showed what he is capable of. Everybody thinks we as managers do the line-up, and of course we do.

“But in the end the players take care that you don’t leave them out, they do it in training or in games, and of course in games it’s the opportunity for everybody."

Tuchel suggests turnaround possible for Lukaku

On the occasions where the Belgian has been offered pathways back into the starting XI with regularity this term, he has struggled to seize the chance, despite his success in the FIFA Club World Cup.

But Tuchel observes that form can change like the wind, adding: "Especially for strikers, things can be turned around in minutes, in moments. Whole careers can be upside down and in any direction but always as a striker you can have a chance to put things into your favour.

"He did in the last two games and that’s what we want from him. It’s what he needs to show and then he takes care that he plays."

