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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mateus Fernandes has stunned supporters by admitting that he would return to Sporting "right now" if he followed his heart. The Portuguese international only arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July, but he has already opened up about the emotional pull of his former club in Lisbon.

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Fernandes opens up on Lisbon longing

Despite penning a five-year contract in north London after an £85m move from West Ham United, the 22-year-old still misses his boyhood club. Speaking to Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV, as quoted by talkSPORT, Fernandes revealed that friends regularly quiz him on whether he would ever go back to Lisbon.

While emotion would pull him straight back to Portugal, he also highlighted the heavy mental burden he carried during his previous spell there. Contrasting Portuguese football culture with life in England, he explained how personal ties at the club heightened expectations.

Midfielder reflects on intense Alvalade pressure

Addressing questions from his inner circle, Fernandes told Sport TV that playing at Alvalade brought unmatched pressure.

"My friends often ask me, 'Would you ever play for Sporting again?'" he said. "And I’ve said that, speaking from the heart, I would, but the pressure I felt playing for Sporting at Alvalade, perhaps partly because I didn’t feel as prepared back then, is a level of pressure I have never experienced anywhere else in my life.

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"From a young age we are heavily influenced by culture. In terms of football, it represents something significant in our country; I think I put a lot of pressure on myself because I was playing for Sporting, I knew the people there, and I knew I had friends at the club."

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Contrasting that mentality with England, he still left no doubt about his emotional attachment. "So, there is somewhat of a difference in mindsets compared to England," he added. "I’ve never experienced that kind of pressure, I think it also has a bit to do with the football culture, but obviously, if it were up to my heart, I’d go back to Sporting right now."

Rapid rise from Sporting academy to £85m Spurs star

Fernandes spent eight years at Sporting after joining their academy from Olhanense in 2016, playing regularly for their youth and reserve sides. Although restricted to 10 first-team appearances, he still won two league titles with the Portuguese giants.

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A 2023-24 loan spell at Estoril - yielding one goal and three assists in 35 games - earned him a 2024 switch to Southampton. Since leaving Portugal, he has made 83 Premier League appearances and debuted for his national team.

Key role under De Zerbi ahead of Sunderland clash

Despite his nostalgic admission, Fernandes remains vital to Roberto De Zerbi ahead of Sunday's trip to Sunderland. He has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season, providing three assists while still awaiting his first Spurs goal.

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Starting each of Tottenham's last four league matches, he has helped drive a run of just one defeat in six games, including three straight home wins. Keeping his place at Sunderland offers another chance to build momentum and finally open his Tottenham scoring account.