Tottenham condemn racist abuse of Sanchez

The Colombia international defender was the victim of abuse after making an error in Spurs' 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Sunday

Tottenham have condemned racial abuse aimed towards Davinson Sanchez following a 2-2 draw against Newcastle.

Sanchez had lost possession in the build up to Newcastle’s opening game in the encounter, which left Tottenham fifth in the standings, two points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League spot.

What was said?

Sanchez posted to his Instagram stories a screenshot that showed a number of monkey emojis and captioned it “nothing changes” with a sleepy emoji.

Tottenham moved to condemn the abuse via their social media platforms, stating: “We are disgusted by the racist messages received by Davinson Sanchez today and are calling on social media platforms to take action.

“We stand with you, @daosanchez26, and all those continuing to suffer abuse online.”

We are disgusted by the racist messages received by Davinson Sanchez today and are calling on social media platforms to take action.



We stand with you, @daosanchez26, and all those continuing to suffer abuse online. pic.twitter.com/jb31Z9zNZL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 4, 2021

The bigger picture

The abuse that Sanchez received was a third incident in recent days of a footballer receiving racist abuse on social media.

Swansea City's Jamal Lowe was targeted on Friday before WBA’s Callum Robinson was the victim of such comments after helping his side to a shock win over Chelsea. The Baggies have confirmed that they have referred the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry recently announced that he was leaving social media until such times that the platforms take more responsibility for the actions of their users.

On the field, clubs in the majority of high-profile competitions around the world continue to take a knee before kick-off – a practise that has been ongoing for the best part of a year.

Article continues below

Further reading

Ex-Arsenal striker Henry quits social media due to lack of progress in fight against racism

Can football ever be free of racism?

Chelsea's Rudiger alleges social media companies 'do not care' after becoming victim of racist abuse