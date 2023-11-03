'There's better places to take your Mrs!' - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou rinses journalist for visiting his hometown in Australia

Ange Postecoglou made a hilarious jibe at a journalist who visited the manager's hometown in Australia with his wife on holiday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham manager is known to keep an eye on the smallest of details. But only a few would have known that the former Celtic boss is a keen observer when he is off the pitch as well.

During a press conference, a journalist, who might have believed Postecoglou was unaware of his recent visit to Australia with his wife, was in for a surprise.

WHAT THEY SAID: Postecoglou warmly greeted the journalist, saying, "Welcome back," and added with a smile, "There's better places to take your Mrs. You owe her big time mate."

It was a light-hearted response to the journalist's trip to Prahran, the Melbourne suburb where Postecoglou grew up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Postecoglou's off-the-pitch banter drew a chuckle, the manager is on top of on on-field matters as well. Spurs have made an incredible start to their Premier League campaign, despite parting with all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane over the summer, and currently sit atop the standings with eight wins and two draws in 10 matches. Their on-field success has led to jubilant scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which even prompted him to compare the arena to a nightclub.

WHAT NEXT? Postecoglou has given a day off to his players and staff on Friday ahead of a crucial London derby against Chelsea on Monday.