Tigres vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

As Tigres and Monterrey square off at San Nicolas de los Garza on Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023, the Sultana del Norte will once again resonate with excitement.
This game has earned a special place in the hearts of soccer fans across the nation and takes on a particular importance this season due to the two clubs' standings.
Monterrey are the leader of the competition with 28 points, but must win to stay in that first position which gives them a direct pass to the playoffs.
For their part, the Tigers have 21 points and are in the running for second place in the table; however, with a combination of results they could be the leaders of the tournament, which is why this Clásico Regio goes beyond rivalry.
Tigres vs Monterrey date & kick-off time
|Game
|Tigres vs Monterrey
|Date
|Saturday, 18 March
|Time
|9:05pm ET / 1:05am GMT (19 March)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
For UK readers, get your fix on the latest football on TV here!
US readers can find out what soccer is on TV here!
In the United States (US), the match will be telecast on TUDN USA.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live or live-streamed
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|US
|TUDN USA
|N/A
|UK
|N/A
N/A
|Mexico
|N/A
|Izzi
Tigres UANL team news and squad
Andre-Pierre Gignac is still unfit and is the only player who will miss the match for Tigres. The rest of the squad is available for selection.
|Position
|Club America players
|Goalkeepers
|Guzman, Ortega
|Defenders
|Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Angulo, Aquino, Lorona, Garza Garcia, Tercero
|Midfielders
|Lainez, Cordova, Gorriaran, Quinones, Pizzaro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Vigon, Ayala
|Forwards
|Lopez, Ibanez
Possible Tigres UANL starting XI: Guzman; Garza Garcia, Reyes, Caetano, Angulo; Carioca, Pizarro; Gorriaran, Cordova, Aquino; Ibanez
Monterrey team news and squad
Monterrey have the entire squad available for selection and doesn't have any injury concerns.
|Position
|Club America players
|Goalkeepers
|Andrada, Cardenas
|Defenders
|Moreno, Medina, Vegas, Gallardo, Guzman, Aguirre, Guttierez
|Midfielders
|Meza, Govea, A. Gonzalez, Rojas, Romo, J. Gonzalez, Ortiz, Cortizo
|Forwards
|Mori, Vergara, Berterame
Possible Club America starting XI: Andrada; Moreno, Guzman, Medina, Gallardo; Ortiz, Romo; González, Berterame, Aguirre; Mori.